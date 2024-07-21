Major League Baseball
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone ejected for 5th time this season
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone ejected for 5th time this season

Updated Jul. 21, 2024 5:06 p.m. ET

The New York Yankees' Aaron Boone was ejected for the major league-high fifth time this season and the 38th time in his managing career when plate umpire Edwin Jiménez tossed him for arguing during Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Boone was ejected before the start of the seventh inning for arguing from the dugout after slumping Alex Verdugo was called out on a full-count fastball from Colin Poche that appeared to be low. Verdugo repeatedly complained after the call for the first out in the bottom of the sixth.

New York was trailing 3-0 at the time.

Boone led the major leagues with nine ejections in 2022 and tied for the high with seven last year.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

