Major League Baseball MLB on FOX live updates: Top plays from Yankees-Giants, Phillies-Rangers and more Updated Apr. 1, 2023 4:24 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The MLB on FOX makes its season debut on Saturday with a pair of enticing matchups.

In the Bronx, the Yankees host the Giants as Aaron Judge hopes to continue his magic against the team he nearly joined this past offseason. Judge continued his record home run hitting ways from last season on Opening Day, belting a homer in his first at-bat to give the Yankees a 5-0 win over the Giants.

In Arlington, the Rangers host the defending National League champion Phillies. Even though Jacob deGrom had a poor outing in his Rangers debut on Opening Day, Texas defeated Philadelphia 11-7 behind a nine-run fourth inning.

First pitch for both games is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET.

Of course, those are the only four MLB teams in action on Saturday. In fact, Saturdays begins the daily grind of the season for much of the league as every team is slated to play after most of the league had Friday off following Opening Day on Thursday.

Here are the top plays from Giants-Yankees and Phillies-Rangers along with other exciting plays around the league!

San Francisco Giants vs. New York Yankees

ADVERTISEMENT

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Texas Rangers

Base running blunder turns to easy out

J.T. Realmuto took too wide of a turn when he rounded second base, and as the Rangers made a heads up defensive play, the Phillies' threat to score ended.

Semien sends it out

Marcus Semien hit a leadoff home run to give the Rangers a 1-0 lead.

share