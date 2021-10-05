Major League Baseball 2021 World Series odds: Favorites, best bet, more 21 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

It's October, which means it's MLB Playoffs time!

With the playoff field set, let's dive into the full World Series odds, courtesy of FOX Bet.

Odds to win World Series, via FOX Bet*:



Dodgers: +400 ( bet $10 to win $50 total )

Astros: +475 ( bet $10 to win $57.50 total )

Rays: +500 ( bet $10 to win $60 total )

Giants: +550 ( bet $10 to win $65 total )

White Sox: +700 ( bet $10 to win $80 total )

Brewers: +900 ( bet $10 to win $100 total )

Red Sox: +900 (b et $10 to win $100 total )

Braves: +1200 ( bet $10 to win $130 total )

Cardinals: +2200 ( bet $10 to win $230 total )

*As of 10/6/2021 at 12 a.m. ET

The hunt for the World Series started Tuesday as the rival New York Yankees took on the Boston Red Sox in the AL Wild Card game, which Boston claimed 6-2.

On the other side of the bracket, the Los Angeles Dodgers play the St. Louis Cardinals in the winner-take-all game Wednesday.

To no one's surprise, the Dodgers were the favorites to win it all before Tuesday night's opening wild card game. Los Angeles opened the year as favorites at +350, and currently sit at +400 at FOX Bet to win the Commissioner's Trophy. Understandably so, as the Dodgers are the defending champions and loaded with star power all across the diamond.

The Houston Astros (+475) head into the playoffs as the second favorite, followed by the Tampa Bay Rays (+500), San Francisco Giants (+550), and Chicago White Sox (+700) to round out the upper echelon.

The aforementioned Cardinals are FOX Bet's biggest liability heading into the postseason.

"St. Louis (+2200 at FOX Bet) is by a big distance our worst current liability," FOX Bet Trading Operations Manager Ben Conroy said. "They were considered out of contention by the betting markets but the customers believed in them and they won 17 straight games to get here - a Cinderella story in the making."

Conroy also said the New York Yankees (+1200) and Giants come in second and third in liabilities for the book, but the New York sweat is off the table.

Speaking of San Francisco, the Giants are the biggest risers when it comes to preseason to postseason odds. The team started the year at +10000 and their odds have shortened all the way down to +550 at FOX Bet, tied with the team with the best record in the American League, the Rays.

The Giants snapped the Dodgers' streak of eight straight NL West crowns. Surprisingly, as most pundits expected the San Diego Padres, not the Giants, to have joined the Dodgers out of the NL West come October.

The Rays and Astros also come in as honorable mentions in regards to the biggest risers. Tampa Bay dropped all the way down from +3300 to +550, and Houston moved from +2500 to +500 before the Yankees' loss boosted the Astros to +475.

So, who should you throw a few bucks down on to win it all? FOX Sports' very own betting expert Sam Panayotovich has been on the Chicago White Sox for some time now and sees value in their odds.

"I can't believe the Chicago White Sox have the fifth-best odds to win the World Series," Panayotovich said. "They should be shorter than the Astros and the Giants. Maybe when they bounce Houston in the first round, the respect will rise from bookmakers.

"Chicago is the most complete team in the American League when you combine lineup, rotation, and bullpen. And if the White Sox get into the Fall Classic with a manager (Tony La Russa) that knows a thing or two about winning championships, you'll feel great with +700 in your back pocket."

FOX Sports Betting Analyst Geoff Schwartz also gave his two cents. Keep in mind, Geoff is a huge San Francisco Giants fan who regularly bets on baseball, even though we usually ask him for his football opinions.



His pick? "The Giants, because **** the Dodgers! Let’s go, Giants!"

You have to respect it on some level. We're all fans at heart – and there's absolutely nothing wrong with betting with your heart on the Giants at +550, or whoever your favorite team might be.

So, there you have it, ladies and gentlemen. It's time to enjoy the leaves changing colors and fall baseball.

