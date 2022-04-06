Major League Baseball MLB odds: Shohei Ohtani, Juan Soto and Aaron Judge lead MVP futures, best bets 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Now that MLB's Opening Day is approaching, futures bettors have their eyes locked on what should be an exciting MVP race in both leagues.

Will the man dubbed the ‘Japanese Babe Ruth,’ Shohei Ohtani, repeat his 2021 performance and earn his second MVP in as many years? Can Bryce Harper deliver on his $330 million contract as he enters his fourth season with Philadelphia and continue his ascent into the rare air of baseball royalty?

Will either of this year’s winners actually play on teams that make the playoffs?

These betting lines will shift throughout the season, but let's take a look at the MVP odds for the top players in MLB as the baseball season begins (with all odds via FOX Bet).

ODDS TO WIN 2022 NL MVP*

Juan Soto: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Ronald Acuna Jr: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Bryce Harper: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Mookie Betts: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Freddie Freeman: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Trea Turner: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Fernando Tatis Jr: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Nolan Arenado: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Francisco Lindor: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Matt Olson: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Austin Riley: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Ozzie Albies: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Christian Yelich: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Pete Alonso: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Manny Machado: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Jacob deGrom: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Tyler O'Neill: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Jonathan India: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Max Muncy: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Nick Castellanos: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

*Odds as of 4/6/2022

ODDS TO WIN 2022 AL MVP*

Shohei Ohtani: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Mike Trout: +333 (bet $10 to win $43 total)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Aaron Judge: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Wander Franco: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Rafael Devers: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Luis Robert: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Byron Buxton: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Bo Bichette: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Yordan Alvarez: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Jose Ramirez: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Jose Altuve: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Corey Seager: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Jose Abreu: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Brandon Lowe: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Kyle Tucker: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Tim Anderson: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Giancarlo Stanton: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Alex Bregman: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Xander Bogaerts: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Marcus Semien: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Carlos Correa: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

*odds as of 4/6/2022

American League Tidbits:

- Ohtani was extraordinary in 2021, hitting .257/.372/.592 with 46 home runs while also posting a 3.18 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and going 9-2 in 23 starts. The two-way superstar is a once-in-a-century talent and is the betting favorite to win the trophy again this year. The only question left is what can’t this guy do?

- Ohtani's teammate, Mike Trout, is right behind him as an AL MVP favorite at +330. At thirty-years-old, the three-time AL MVP winner is coming off an injury-shortened season that limited him to 36 games. Known as one of the best all-around players the game has ever seen, if he returns to form, he will be a strong contender for the award.

- Vladimir Guerrero, Jr. is a legitimate Triple Crown threat and had splits of .311/.401/.1002 last season when he finished a close second to Ohanti. If he follows up with another historic offensive outpouring, the AL MVP trophy may be his for the taking.

- At +1500, Aaron Judge provides some value and has a strong chance to finish high in the voting if he can remain healthy. The Bronx Bomber hit 39 homers in 148 games last season, finishing in the top five in the AL MVP race.

National League Tidbits:

- It’s just a matter of time before Juan Soto gets his own hardware and this may be the season. At +300, he has the shortest odds to win in the National League, and with his zen-like calm at the plate, there is no wonder why. After finishing a close second to Harper last season, this may be the year Soto puts it all together.

- Mookie Betts is coming off a down year as injuries limited him to 122 games and his .854 OPS was the lowest of his career. With all the strong bats around him — including teammate Freddie Freeman at +1200 — he is primed to have a monster season if he can stay healthy.

- Ronald Acuna, Jr. provides the perfect narrative for voters to get behind as he will be a powerful player on the defending champion Atlanta Braves after missing their historic run. Expected to return to the diamond in May, the left fielder hit .283 with 24 home runs and 52 RBIs in 82 games last season and was firmly in the midseason NL MVP race. If he returns to form, expect his odds to shorten in quick order.

As for best bets, FOX Sports MLB Writer Pedro Moura predicts Trout and Soto for AL and NL MVP, respectively:

"Trout was on the path to his best season yet before a calf strain sapped most of his 2021. He’s good enough and young enough that he should be able to bounce back to his previous record-setting heights. Yes, he has a very talented teammate, but Trout still owns a far longer track record."

AL MVP PICK: Mike Trout +333 at FOX Bet

By Wins Above Replacement, Soto was the league’s most valuable position player a year ago, and I expect him to again put up the best statistics in 2022. He might once more be hampered by his team’s ineptitude, but if he performs like he can, even that won’t stop him

NL MVP PICK: Juan Soto: +300 at FOX Bet

Read here for the FOX Sports MLB crew's predictions for the 2022 season.

So how will this season play out? Who do you like for MVP with Opening Day around the corner? As usual, check out FOX Bet to place your wagers.

