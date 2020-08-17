Major League Baseball MLB Not Considering Fans In Stands 13 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

We've seen cardboard cutouts, teddy bears and even virtual fans on Major League Baseball broadcasts this season, but will we see actual people in the stands soon?

A handful of teams reportedly are pursuing the idea, but the league says it's a no-go at the moment.

According to MLB on FOX's Ken Rosenthal, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred covered the topic on a call with owners Monday, after the Colorado Rockies and Texas Rangers voiced their desires.

The Rockies have previously stated their hope to allow fans at Coors Field in 2020. Meanwhile, the Rangers boast a state-of-the-art new ballpark that loses quite a bit of luster without fans to enjoy the experience.

What could a return to the stadiums look like for fans? Aside from a reduced capacity, fans could also encounter some new technology designed to monitor face-mask usage, according to Bloomberg.

A number of sports outside baseball have wrestled with the question of patrons, with differing conclusions.

NASCAR has allowed fans back in the stands in a limited capacity at select races, while Major League Soccer is permitting clubs to do the same if they meet certain criteria.

For now, though, it appears MLB is erring on the side of caution and keeping fans away from the stands.

