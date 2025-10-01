Major League Baseball
MLB Legend Albert Pujols Reportedly 'Leading Choice' To Be Angels Manager
MLB Legend Albert Pujols Reportedly 'Leading Choice' To Be Angels Manager

Updated Oct. 1, 2025 2:27 p.m. ET

We could have a full circle moment brewing in the Los Angeles Angels' dugout.

Former Angels superstar first baseman Albert Pujols is the "leading choice" of team owner Arte Moreno to be the team's next manager, The Athletic reported on Wednesday.

The report notes that Pujols may have been offered the job, which was officially vacated on Tuesday when the Angels announced that Ron Washington wouldn't return as manager in 2026; Washington stepped aside for health-related issues in June of last season, while interim manager Ray Montgomery also won't return.

After spending the first 11 seasons of his MLB career with the St. Louis Cardinals (2001-11), Pujols signed a 10-year, $240 million deal with the Angels. He played nine-plus seasons with the franchise (2012-21).

Pujols is tied for fourth in Angels history with 222 home runs, while also being fifth with 783 RBIs and ninth with 1,180 hits. In total, Pujols, a three-time MVP, two-time Gold Glover and six-time Silver Slugger, is fourth in MLB history with 703 career home runs.

The future Hall of Fame first baseman was hired as a special assistant for the Angels in February 2023 and has been the manager of the Leones del Escogido, a professional baseball team in the Dominican Republic, since February 2024. Pujols will also be the manager for the Dominican Republic in the 2026 World Baseball Classic.

The Angels finished this season at 72-90 and haven't made the playoffs since 2014.

Major League Baseball
Los Angeles Angels
Albert Pujols
