MLB Award Favorites

We’re less than a week away from Opening Day, and the buzz surrounding baseball’s return is palpable.

Even though Major League Baseball will be playing a shortened, 60-game regular season due to the pandemic, the usual prestigious awards are still up for grabs.

The competition should be fierce. Here is a quick look at FOXBet’s favorites to win each award, along with some quick wagering insight from FOX Sports' resident gambling expert, Jason McIntyre.

NL MVP favorite - Mookie Betts +550

Coming over in an offseason blockbuster trade between the Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Dodgers, LA’s prized acquisition joins a team that has World-Series-or-bust vibes.

Betts can count himself in esteemed company if he wins this year’s NL MVP award, too, as the 2018 AL MVP would join Frank Robinson as the second player ever to win the award in both leagues.

Other favorites: Cody Bellinger +650, Christian Yelich +750, Ronald Acuna Jr. +900

J-Mac’s Take: "Yelich +750. Betts and Bellinger cancel each other out on the Dodgers, and Yelich wins his second MVP in three years."

AL MVP favorite - Mike Trout +125

Trout has the shortest odds of any major award available to wager on via FOXBet, and for good reason. The Los Angeles Angels center fielder has taken home the trophy three times (2014, 16, 19) and finished second four more (in 2012, 13, 15, 18).

Taking home a fourth award would put Trout a notch above the likes of teammate Albert Pujols, Alex Rodriguez, Stan Musial, Mickey Mantle and a host of other legends that have all won three MVPs.

Other favorites: Aaron Judge +800, Francisco Lindor +1000, Anthony Rendon +1300

J-Mac’s Take: "Lindor +1000. Only 26, he has three top 10 MVP finishes already. Finally breaks through to win it."

NL Cy Young favorite - Jacob DeGrom +333

Despite some injury uncertainty entering the season, DeGrom looks on track to be on the mound for Opening Day, per the New York Post.

Should DeGrom win the Cy Young, he’ll tie Mets legend Tom Seaver for the team’s all-time lead with 3.

Other favorites: Max Scherzer +400, Walker Buehler +750, Jack Flaherty +900

J-Mac’s Take: "DeGrom +333. Becomes the first pitcher since Randy Johnson to win three straight Cy Young awards."

AL Cy Young favorite - Gerrit Cole +300

The Yankees lured Cole to the Big Apple with the largest contract ever signed by a pitcher, a whopping nine-year, $324 million deal. A strikeout machine, in 2019 led the AL in punchouts (326), strikeouts per nine innings pitched (13.8) and ERA (2.50).

Cole narrowly missed out on the Cy Young last year, finishing second to then-Astros teammate Justin Verlander.

Other favorites: Justin Verlander +600, Shane Bieber +900, Blake Snell +1000

J-Mac’s Take: "Cole +300. Tough to bet against the most overpowering pitcher in the AL."

NL ROY favorite - Gavin Lux +250

A 2016 first-round pick by the Dodgers, Lux appears poised for a breakthrough season in 2020.

The left-handed hitting middle infielder has plenty of clout within the organization, perhaps even carrying an “untouchable” designation when it came to previous trade talks.

Other favorites: Daulton Varsho +300, Mitch Keller +700, Carter Kieboom +900

J-Mac’s Take: "Kieboom +900. By all indications, he's up for the tall task of replacing star Anthony Rendon at 3B for the Washington Nationals."

AL ROY favorite - Luis Robert +400

The No. 3 overall prospect in all of baseball, per MLB Pipeline, Robert hit a bomb in an intrasquad game earlier this week … while falling DOWN. No, really.

Other favorites: Jesus Luzardo +500, Michael Kopech +600, Brendan McKay +700

J-Mac’s Take: "Robert +400. I already took the White Sox win total over, and I'm all in on this team to surprise in the AL."

