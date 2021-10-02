Major League Baseball Mets vs. Braves: Win $1,000 with the FOX Super 6 Late Inning Challenge 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Kevin Cooney

Special to FOX Sports

The final weekend of the Major League Baseball season can often be gripped with drama. It can also be anticlimactic.

Since the middle of June, it has been expected that the National League East race would be decided on the final weekend of the season in Atlanta. That’s when the New York Mets, who led through most of the first half of the campaign, would take their shot at the three-time division champion Braves. And even if one of those teams were out, the other was likely to be battling the Philadelphia Phillies, who would play in Miami that weekend.

It all sounded well and good. But in the end, it didn’t turn out that way.

The Braves clinched their fourth straight division title Thursday by sweeping the Phillies at Truist Park, guaranteeing a date with the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Division Series. The Mets were eliminated last weekend from both the division and the wild-card races.

Still, there’s something to watch for this weekend, specifically Saturday night in Atlanta (7:15 p.m. ET, FOX). The Braves will get their rotation in order and their lineup primed for the Brew Crew. The Mets will try to make a good final impression before an offseason of change begins.

Here are six things to keep in mind heading into Saturday’s game.

1. Four the East

Atlanta’s fourth straight NL East title is the longest stretch of excellence in the marquee division since the Phillies reeled off five in a row from 2007 to 2011. However, this division title often belongs to the Braves, who won 11 straight from 1995 to 2005.

The difference for Atlanta this season is an impressive 46-35 record away from Truist Park. No other team in the division is fewer than nine games under .500 on the road. That’s what makes the Braves a very dangerous team in October.

2. Meet the mess

The Mets held a 5.5-game division lead on June 26. They entered play Thursday 10.5 back of the Braves in the East — their largest deficit of the season. Their 20-35 mark in August and September was highlighted by a run differential of -27 coming into play Friday. Over the past 30 days, the Mets' pitchers have produced a 4.48 ERA, 20th in the league.

3. Yeah, baby

He probably won’t win the MVP, but Austin Riley should be in the mix when all is said and done. The Braves' third baseman was an afterthought and a huge question coming into the year, but he has produced 5.8 WAR, a .303 average, 33 homers and an .899 OPS. In a year in which the two top MVP contenders — Bryce Harper of the Phillies and Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres — are going home early, Riley should get a strong look.

4. Late to figure …

What makes any conversation about the Mets rather strange is that a lot of their offensive team stats were actually pretty respectable this season. From the seventh inning onward, New York bashed 66 homers — fifth-most in baseball. Their .731 OPS was seventh in the game. Usually, that means a team is rallying late and posting big wins. And the Mets' pitching wasn’t bad from the seventh inning forward, with their 3.71 team ERA eighth in the game. However …

5. Individual failures

Too many of the Mets hitters had awful seasons, and that ended up being huge. Francisco Lindor, Michael Conforto, James McCann and Jeff McNeil all had struggles. If the Mets are going to change and contend, they need to have more than just Pete Alonso hitting homers.

6. Keep ‘em loose

There used to be an old thought that teams should shut down their main players or use them sparingly from the time they clinch to the time they begin the playoffs. But with a week gap before the NLDS for Atlanta, one has to wonder if Brian Snitker might want his guys to stay fresh until the dance begins. Remember, Atlanta went to Game 7 of the NLCS against the Los Angeles Dodgers last year. The Braves have the potential to do it again.

