Mets Reportedly Agree to Send OF Brandon Nimmo to Rangers for Marcus Semien

The New York Mets and Texas Rangers are shaking up their rosters after reportedly agreeing to a trade on Sunday.

The Mets are sending outfielder Brandon Nimmo to the Rangers in exchange for second baseman Marcus Semien, according to ESPN.

Nimmo, 33, is under contract through 2030 and is due $20.5 million per season. He had a full no-trade clause that had to be waived for this deal to happen, which he has reportedly agreed to.

Semien is under contract through the 2028 season. He signed a seven-year contract worth $175 million with the Rangers that began in 2022.

Nimmo, who's spent his entire 10-year career with New York, appeared in 155 games for a Mets team that finished second in the NL East with a 83-79 record. The 32-year-old recorded 154 hits with 92 RBI and 25 home runs while slashing .262/.324/.436 in 587 at-bats.

A marquee free-agent signing in 2021, Semien, 35, departs Texas following an impressive four-year run with the club that included a World Series victory in 2023. He also earned All-Star nods in 2023 and 2024, and he made the All-MLB first team in 2023 for a second time, also securing his second-career Silver Slugger that year.

In 2025, Semien posted 108 hits, 62 RBI and 25 homers with a slash line of .230/.305/.364 en route to earning his second Gold Glove. The Rangers finished the year third in the NL West with an 81-81 record.