Major League Baseball
Mets Reportedly Agree to Send OF Brandon Nimmo to Rangers for Marcus Semien
Major League Baseball

Mets Reportedly Agree to Send OF Brandon Nimmo to Rangers for Marcus Semien

Updated Nov. 23, 2025 5:47 p.m. ET

The New York Mets and Texas Rangers are shaking up their rosters after reportedly agreeing to a trade on Sunday. 

The Mets are sending outfielder Brandon Nimmo to the Rangers in exchange for second baseman Marcus Semien, according to ESPN

Nimmo, 33, is under contract through 2030 and is due $20.5 million per season. He had a full no-trade clause that had to be waived for this deal to happen, which he has reportedly agreed to.

Semien is under contract through the 2028 season. He signed a seven-year contract worth $175 million with the Rangers that began in 2022.

Nimmo, who's spent his entire 10-year career with New York, appeared in 155 games for a Mets team that finished second in the NL East with a 83-79 record. The 32-year-old recorded 154 hits with 92 RBI and 25 home runs while slashing .262/.324/.436 in 587 at-bats.

A marquee free-agent signing in 2021, Semien, 35, departs Texas following an impressive four-year run with the club that included a World Series victory in 2023. He also earned All-Star nods in 2023 and 2024, and he made the All-MLB first team in 2023 for a second time, also securing his second-career Silver Slugger that year.

In 2025, Semien posted 108 hits, 62 RBI and 25 homers with a slash line of .230/.305/.364 en route to earning his second Gold Glove. The Rangers finished the year third in the NL West with an 81-81 record.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Yankees? Cubs? 3 Best MLB Free Agent Fits for Japanese Star Munetaka Murakami

Yankees? Cubs? 3 Best MLB Free Agent Fits for Japanese Star Munetaka Murakami

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2025 NFL Scores Image 2025 NFL ScoresMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes