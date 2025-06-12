Major League Baseball Mets ace Kodai Senga placed on IL with hamstring strain Updated Jun. 12, 2025 4:17 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

New York Mets right-hander Kodai Senga left Thursday’s start against the Washington Nationals with an apparent right leg injury, and was placed on the 15-day Injured List immediately after the game. Mets' manager Carlos Mendoza announced the move to reporters post-game.

Senga allowed just two baserunners in the first 5.1 innings before racing to cover first on CJ Abrams’ grounder to Pete Alonso. Senga made a leaping grab of Alonso’s high throw and touched the bag with his right foot on his way down.

But the 32-year-old stumbled upon landing and reached for the back of his right leg before hopping and eventually tumbling to the ground.

Senga was visited by Mendoza, a trainer and his interpreter before being surrounded by teammates. He got up and walked off the field on his own, albeit with a slight limp.

No information about the severity of the injury is available at this time, but the Mets will have Senga undergo an MRI on Friday.

The 5.2 scoreless innings of one-hit ball lowered Senga’s ERA to 1.47. Left-hander Jose Castillo entered with the Mets leading 4-0.

Senga suffered a left calf injury in his only regular-season start last July 26. After missing the first 102 games because of a right shoulder strain, Senga gave up two runs in 5 1/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves before he was injured sprinting off the mound to clear room for Alonso to catch a pop-up by Austin Riley. Senga returned to make three appearances, including two brief starts, in the playoffs.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

