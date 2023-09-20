Major League Baseball
Mets' Kodai Senga making strong case for Cy Young and Rookie of the Year
Major League Baseball

Mets' Kodai Senga making strong case for Cy Young and Rookie of the Year

Updated Sep. 20, 2023 10:31 a.m. ET
Deesha Thosar
Deesha Thosar
MLB Writer

On an early afternoon in mid-February, it was already 80 degrees by the time Kodai Senga ambled over to the mound to throw his first bullpen session of Mets spring training. It was clear, as Senga wiped the sweat from his brow and readjusted his clinging No. 34 jersey, that he was still acclimating to the Port St. Lucie heat. The temperature, though, seemed like the least of his concerns.

The mound was steeper than the hill he was accustomed to in Japan. The ball was smaller and not as tacky as the one he deployed in the Nippon Professional Baseball League. Those differences led to a partially messy first bullpen. Senga's patented forkball — a splitter with a big downward and deceiving break — kept dropping into the dirt in front of his squatting catcher. 

Other times, his pitches would drift too far, eliciting a chest-tap from Senga that signaled, "my bad." He also needed more time between pitches than the impending pitch clock would allow. 

All the while, Senga had an audience. That part, at least, he was used to. More than a dozen reporters and photographers stood behind the railing closest to his mound and watched as the newest member of the Mets' then-flashy rotation twirled forkball after fastball after cutter after forkball. A few feet behind Senga, pitching coach Jeremy Hefner supervised while teammate Adam Ottavino appeared to be looking on in admiration.

ADVERTISEMENT

As imperfect as that first bullpen was — Senga himself described the session as "so-so" — the ceiling for what the 30-year-old Japanese right-hander could accomplish in Major League Baseball remained steep. The potential for Senga to do something big, be successful in New York, was high. Still, in an all-veteran rotation that featured Justin Verlander, Max Scherzer, José Quintana and Carlos Carrasco, we didn't really know what to expect from the rookie Senga. Over the next seven months, he has answered those unknowns.

In fact, with fewer than two weeks remaining in the regular season, Senga has a strong case for two awards that you might have heard of: Rookie of the Year and Cy Young. 

Heading into Wednesday's start against the Marlins, Senga's 2.95 ERA ranks third in the National League. His 11.07 strikeouts per nine innings, 0.81 home runs per nine innings and .203 batting average against all rank fourth. He's allowed the second-fewest home runs among qualified pitchers. His 1.21 WHIP is tied for ninth. The Mets rookie has also proven he's cool under pressure and excellent at pitching out of jams, with a strand rate of 79% that ranks second in the league and fourth in the majors. 

"Just because I don't feel good or I'm not feeling my best doesn't mean I just fold and give up the game," Senga recently told reporters through interpreter Hiro Fujiwara. "I'm given four or five days to prepare for this game, and I think it's my job to stay out there and make the game winnable. And I take pride in that."

Sure, Senga hasn't pitched nearly as many innings (155.1) as MLB leader Logan Webb (201), largely because he often pitches on five days of rest rather than the typical four. (The Mets attempted to acclimate Senga to four, but the results just weren't as good. In Japan, he pitched once a week.) His fewer innings compared to other Cy Young contenders could be a deciding factor, but they're not enough to exclude him from the conversation.

Senga's 4.3 bWAR ranks third among NL pitchers and his 3.5 fWAR narrowly trails Cy Young front-runner Blake Snell

The Mets righty has a deep arsenal of six pitches, but give full credit to his ghost fork for wreaking havoc across the league this year. Senga has struck out 104 batters with his forkball across 27 starts, the tantalizing pitch producing a 60% whiff rate and 28.3% putaway rate. It's an elite swing-and-miss pitch that has made even the best hitters in the game look silly all year. To really put the domination of the ghost fork into perspective, out of the 648 batters Senga has faced this year, not one has homered off that pitch.

Moreover, Senga's 191 strikeouts rank eighth in the NL and are nearly twice as many as the league's next rookie. At his current pace, he'll finish with one of the 10-most prolific strikeout seasons by a rookie over the past 100 years. 

"I think he is Rookie of the Year for what he has done this year," Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor said.

Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll has been the front-runner for the award nearly all season, and he got the chance to face Senga both in early July and last week at Citi Field. In six battles between the star rookies, Senga won five times. In their July matchup, Carroll went 1-for-3 with two strikeouts. Last week, Carroll went 0-for-3 against Senga, including a whiff on — you guessed it — the filthy forkball. 

From the temperature to higher mounds to slicker baseballs, from fewer days of rest to learning multiple new languages, Senga was forced to adjust to many aspects of the game this season — not to mention expectations for his own team. The Japanese hurler signed with the Mets over other big-league suitors in part because he believed — as many did — that they had a great chance to win the World Series. That won't happen this year, but through their shared patience, the Mets now have a new ace. At season's end, he's firmly in the conversation to win not one but two prestigious MLB honors. 

It's a far cry from how Senga described that first bullpen in the big leagues back in February. "So-so"? More like so, so good.

Deesha Thosar is an MLB writer for FOX Sports. She previously covered the Mets as a beat reporter for the New York Daily News. The daughter of Indian immigrants, Deesha grew up on Long Island and now lives in Queens. Follow her on Twitter at @DeeshaThosar. 

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Major League Baseball
New York Mets
Kodai Senga
share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: The Bears haven't set up Justin Fields for success — but here's how they can

The Bears haven't set up Justin Fields for success — but here's how they can

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
2023 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2023 MLB Playoff Picture2023 Heisman Watch Image 2023 Heisman Watch2023 NFL Power Rankings Image 2023 NFL Power Rankings2023 NBA Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NBA Preseason ScheduleNASCAR Playoffs Image 2023 NASCAR PlayoffsColorado Buffaloes football image Colorado Buffaloes Football
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes