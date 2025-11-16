Major League Baseball
Mariners Reportedly Bring First Baseman Josh Naylor Back on Multi-Year Deal
Major League Baseball

Mariners Reportedly Bring First Baseman Josh Naylor Back on Multi-Year Deal

Updated Nov. 16, 2025 9:04 p.m. ET

The first major free agent is reportedly off the board as MLB free agency gets underway.

The Seattle Mariners agreed to terms with first baseman Josh Naylor on a five-year contract, according to ESPN. The move keeps Naylor, 28, in Seattle months after he joined the club via a deadline trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

An All-Star with Arizona in 2024, Naylor was traded to Seattle for pitchers Brandyn Garcia and Ashton Izzi on July 24. He went on to appear in 54 games for the Mariners after playing 94 games for the Diamondbacks in the regular season, posting a slash line of .295/.353/.462 with 20 home runs, 92 RBI, and 30 stolen bases.

The Mariners finished the 2025 season 90-72 to win their first American League West divisional title since 2001, and ended the year with an exciting 4-3 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays in the ALCS. 

Naylor experienced his biggest personal high during his first playoff run with the club with the birth of his first child before Game 3 of the ALDS against the Detroit Tigers. Naylor appeared in all five games of Seattle's 3-2 series victory, and posted three hits in both Games 3 and 4.

Naylor's series against the Blue Jays proved to be much more fruitful as he accounted for three home runs and five RBI across the seven games. He finished the postseason slashing .340/.392/.574 in 47 at-bats.

What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Yankees? Cubs? 3 Best MLB Free Agent Fits for Japanese Star Munetaka Murakami

Yankees? Cubs? 3 Best MLB Free Agent Fits for Japanese Star Munetaka Murakami

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2025 NFL Scores Image 2025 NFL Scores
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes