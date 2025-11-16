Mariners Reportedly Bring First Baseman Josh Naylor Back on Multi-Year Deal

The first major free agent is reportedly off the board as MLB free agency gets underway.

The Seattle Mariners agreed to terms with first baseman Josh Naylor on a five-year contract, according to ESPN. The move keeps Naylor, 28, in Seattle months after he joined the club via a deadline trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

An All-Star with Arizona in 2024, Naylor was traded to Seattle for pitchers Brandyn Garcia and Ashton Izzi on July 24. He went on to appear in 54 games for the Mariners after playing 94 games for the Diamondbacks in the regular season, posting a slash line of .295/.353/.462 with 20 home runs, 92 RBI, and 30 stolen bases.

The Mariners finished the 2025 season 90-72 to win their first American League West divisional title since 2001, and ended the year with an exciting 4-3 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays in the ALCS.

Naylor experienced his biggest personal high during his first playoff run with the club with the birth of his first child before Game 3 of the ALDS against the Detroit Tigers. Naylor appeared in all five games of Seattle's 3-2 series victory, and posted three hits in both Games 3 and 4.

Naylor's series against the Blue Jays proved to be much more fruitful as he accounted for three home runs and five RBI across the seven games. He finished the postseason slashing .340/.392/.574 in 47 at-bats.