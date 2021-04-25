Major League Baseball Madison Bumgarner's seven-inning 'no-hitter' doesn't count in record books 8 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

There were no hits, yet it's not a no-hitter.

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Madison Bumgarner tossed a complete game without giving up a hit in a 7-0 win Sunday against the Atlanta Braves.

However, Bumgarner's outing will not officially count as a no-hitter because the game was part of a doubleheader and thus spanned only seven innings.

Here's the official explanation: "According to the Elias Sports Bureau, neither a team nor an individual pitcher will be credited with a no-hitter in a scheduled seven-inning game of a doubleheader – unless that game goes to extras. If the contest extends to at least nine innings and that pitcher (or a team's group of pitchers) has still not allowed a hit, then it goes down in the history books as a no-hitter."

To make things even more confusing, Bumgarner's effort will still be tallied as a complete game and as a shutout.

Should it be a no-hitter in the record books? FOX Sports MLB Analyst Ben Verlander says yes.

"If a seven-inning complete game counts as official, a seven-inning no-hitter should count," he said. "Either both should count as official or both shouldn’t."

But FOX Sports' Jake Mintz isn't so sure.

"There’s obviously nothing MadBum can do about it, but I think that's the right move by MLB," he said. "Maybe roll it over. Like, if he throws a perfect first two innings next time, it counts.

"But also the seven-inning games are dumb and shouldn’t exist, in my opinion."

Bumgarner was almost perfect in his seven innings. The only baserunner reached on a throwing error by Nick Ahmed in the second inning. The D-backs followed that with a double play, and then Bumgarner retired 17 consecutive Braves hitters, facing the minimum in the game.

The Diamondbacks' left-hander is the first pitcher since Boston’s Devern Hansack in 2006 to work seven no-hit innings in a shortened and unofficial no-hitter.

Bumgarner wasn't the only Diamondbacks pitcher impressing Sunday. In the first game of the doubleheader, Zac Gallen was hitless until the sixth inning, when Freddie Freeman singled to right-center with one out.

Gallen walked two while striking out six in his seven innings. He was also credited with a complete game and a shutout in Arizona's 5-0 win.

Arizona made it back to .500 with the sweep of the doubleheader. The Braves, after managing just one hit in 14 innings, sit three games below .500.

Social media offered plenty of thoughts on the game and the rules for what constitutes an official no-hitter.

For more up-to-date news on all things MLB, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Get more from Major League Baseball Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.