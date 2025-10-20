Major League Baseball
Los Angeles Dodgers World Series Appearances, Wins, Record
Published Oct. 21, 2025 10:59 a.m. ET

The Los Angeles Dodgers are chasing baseball immortality as they look to capture another World Series championship and cement their dynasty in MLB history. After a dominant regular season, the Dodgers are back on the biggest stage, ready for another shot at the Commissioner’s Trophy. Keep reading to find out more about the Dodgers’ World Series wins, appearances, records, and more.

How many World Series have the Dodgers made?

The 2025 World Series marks the Dodgers’ 23rd appearance in franchise history.

When was the Dodgers’ last World Series appearance?

The Dodgers last appeared in the 2024 World Series, where they beat the New York Yankees 4-1.

How many World Series have the Dodgers won?

The Dodgers have won eight World Series: 2024, 2020, 1988, 1981, 1965, 1963, 1959, and 1955.

Los Angeles Dodgers World Series History

  • World Series 2024: 4-1 win vs. New York Yankees
  • World Series 2020: 4-2 win vs. Tampa Bay Rays
  • World Series 2018: 1-4 loss to Boston Red Sox
  • World Series 2017: 3-4 loss to Houston Astros
  • World Series 1988: 4-1 win vs. Oakland Athletics
  • World Series 1981: 4-2 win vs. New York Yankees
  • World Series 1978: 2-4 loss to New York Yankees
  • World Series 1977: 2-4 loss to New York Yankees
  • World Series1974: 1-4 loss to Oakland Athletics
  • World Series 1966: 0-4 loss to Baltimore Orioles
  • World Series 1965: 4-3 win vs. Minnesota Twins
  • World Series 1963: 4-0 win vs. New York Yankees
  • World Series 1959: 4-2 win vs. Chicago White Sox
  • World Series 1956: 3-4 loss to New York Yankees
  • World Series 1955: 4-3 win vs. New York Yankees
  • World Series 1953: 2-4 loss to New York Yankees
  • World Series 1952: 3-4 loss to New York Yankees
  • World Series 1949: 1-4 loss to New York Yankees
  • World Series 1947: 3-4 loss to New York Yankees
  • World Series 1941: 1-4 loss to New York Yankees
  • World Series 1920: 2-5 loss to Cleveland Indians
  • World Series 1916: 1-4 loss to Boston Red Sox
