Los Angeles Dodgers World Series Appearances, Wins, Record

The Los Angeles Dodgers are chasing baseball immortality as they look to capture another World Series championship and cement their dynasty in MLB history. After a dominant regular season, the Dodgers are back on the biggest stage, ready for another shot at the Commissioner’s Trophy. Keep reading to find out more about the Dodgers’ World Series wins, appearances, records, and more.

How many World Series have the Dodgers made?

The 2025 World Series marks the Dodgers’ 23rd appearance in franchise history.

When was the Dodgers’ last World Series appearance?

The Dodgers last appeared in the 2024 World Series, where they beat the New York Yankees 4-1.

Dodgers vs. Blue Jays is 'Goliath vs. Goliath' 😳 Big Papi, Jeter & A-Rod preview 2025 World Series Big Papi, Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter previewed the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Toronto Blue Jays in the 2025 World Series.

How many World Series have the Dodgers won?

The Dodgers have won eight World Series: 2024, 2020, 1988, 1981, 1965, 1963, 1959, and 1955.

Los Angeles Dodgers World Series History