Major League Baseball
Jordan Hicks, Giants agree to $44 million, 4-year contract, AP source says
Major League Baseball

Jordan Hicks, Giants agree to $44 million, 4-year contract, AP source says

Updated Jan. 12, 2024 9:05 p.m. ET

Free-agent pitcher Jordan Hicks and the San Francisco Giants have agreed on a $44 million, four-year contract, a person with direct knowledge of the negotiations said Friday.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal was pending a physical and had not been announced by the team.

The hard-throwing Hicks has spent most of his time in the bullpen during five major league seasons, compiling 32 career saves. But he made eight starts for St. Louis in 2022, and the Giants intend to add him to their rotation.

Hicks went a combined 3-9 with a 3.29 ERA and 12 saves over 65 outings spanning 65 2/3 innings last year between St. Louis and Toronto.

ADVERTISEMENT

Regardless of how he's ultimately used in San Francisco, the 27-year-old right-hander gives new Giants manager Bob Melvin a power arm with experience pitching in multiple roles.

San Francisco has missed the playoffs the past two seasons after winning a franchise-record 107 games and the NL West in 2021.

Hicks spent his first 4 1/2 big league seasons with the Cardinals before getting traded to the Blue Jays in late July last year.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Jordan Hicks
San Francisco Giants
Major League Baseball
share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2023-24 MLB free-agent signing tracker, grades: Giants get Jordan Hicks

2023-24 MLB free-agent signing tracker, grades: Giants get Jordan Hicks

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NFL Playoff Bracket Image NFL Playoff BracketNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl OddsNFL MVP Race Image NFL MVP RacePodcasts Image Podcasts
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes