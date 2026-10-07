Major League Baseball
Guardians Spoil White Sox Party, Stay Alive With ALDS Game 3 Win
Major League Baseball

Guardians Spoil White Sox Party, Stay Alive With ALDS Game 3 Win

Updated Oct. 7, 2026 8:08 p.m. ET

Jo Adell and Jose Ramirez powered Cleveland with a pair of two-out triples, and the Guardians avoided an AL Division Series sweep by cooling off the Chicago White Sox with a 9-3 victory in Game 3 on Wednesday.

Adell's three-run triple gave Cleveland a 4-1 lead in the third inning. Ramírez's three-bagger drove in Travis Bazzana and Patrick Bailey for a 7-3 advantage in the eighth.

The Guardians recorded two triples in a postseason game for the first time in franchise history. They became the first major league team to accomplish the feat since the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the 2024 World Series.

Adell, Ramírez, Bailey and Brayan Rocchio each had two of the team's 11 hits — a complete turnaround for the AL Central champions after they managed just three runs and seven hits in the first two games of the series combined.

Game 4 is on Thursday.

Chicago won its first four games in a surprising postseason appearance after going 60-102 last year. It was backed by a frenzied crowd of 40,590 for the franchise's first home playoff game since 2021, but there wasn't much for the fans to cheer in the final innings.

The White Sox struck out 19 times and went 2 for 11 with runners in position. Their bullpen faltered after coming up big in their fast postseason start.

Chicago jumped in front on Kyle Teel's RBI double off Daniel Espino with one out in the first. But Espino fanned Chase Meidroth before Foster Griffin struck out Tristan Peters looking, stranding runners on second and third.

Griffin set a franchise record for a reliever with seven strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings. The left-hander allowed one run and two hits.

Cleveland rallied in the third against Bryan Hudson, who entered after Sean Newcomb pitched two scoreless innings.

Bazzana walked and scored on Steven Kwan's one-out single to left. Facing left-hander Hagen Smith with two down and the bases loaded, Adell grounded a high fastball down the first-base line for a 4-1 lead.

Adell, who was acquired in an August trade with the Los Angeles Angels, also hit an RBI triple during Cleveland's 4-3 loss in Game 2. He hit one triple during the regular season in each of the last two years.

Playing in his 48th postseason game — all with Cleveland — Ramírez manufactured an insurance run for the Guardians in the fifth. He doubled, stole third and scored on Chase DeLauter's grounder to second, beating Teel's tag with a headfirst slide.

Ramírez's savvy baserunning gave the Guardians a 5-2 lead. The seven-time All-Star went 0 for 6 with two walks in the first two games of the series.

Up Next

Parker Messick starts for Cleveland in Game 4. Messick permitted two runs and four hits over 4 1/3 innings in the series opener. The left-hander went 12-9 with a 2.56 ERA in 32 starts during the regular season.

Chicago did not announce its pitching plans before the game. Smith started Game 1 for the White Sox, striking out four in 2 2/3 hitless innings.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

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