Major League Baseball Jazz Chisholm Jr. makes Yankees debut, one day after being acquired from Marlins in trade Published Jul. 28, 2024 8:49 p.m. ET

Jazz Chisholm Jr. was set to make his New York Yankees debut Sunday night against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, one day after he was acquired from the Miami Marlins for three minor leaguers.

Chisholm arrived at the ballpark about 90 minutes before the first pitch and was penciled into the lineup batting fifth and playing center field. Wearing uniform No. 13, he struck out his first time up.

"Right now, I've got him in the middle of the order," manager Aaron Boone said about 40 minutes before Chisholm arrived. "I kind of see him there right now, especially the way (Alex Verdugo), I feel like, is starting to swing the bat."

An All-Star second baseman in 2022, the 26-year-old Chisholm has played center field for most of the past two seasons. He batted .249 with 13 homers and 50 RBIs for Miami this year and is a .246 career hitter with 66 homers and 205 RBIs in five seasons.

Boone said Chisholm could also bat leadoff. He began the day with 22 stolen bases, matching last season's total and one shy of his career high.

"We'll just see how it all shakes out," Boone said. "The biggest thing with him getting in today, I wanted to get him starting to work in the dirt, in the infield, but I felt like just getting in, I'd put him in the outfield for today."

Gleyber Torres is New York's everyday second baseman, though he can become a free agent after the World Series. Boone said if Chisholm plays the infield for the Yankees this year it will probably be at third base — a position he's never played in the majors.

"I want him to start working there. It's not something he's played, obviously. He came up as a shortstop. I feel like he has the skill set to do it," Boone said. "I know he's open to doing it, but I want to see how that looks. … Excited to have him. We're a better team today, a better roster with him here."

To open a spot for Chisholm, infielder J.D. Davis was designated for assignment. Davis went 2 for 19 (.105) with one RBI and nine strikeouts in seven games for New York after being acquired from Oakland on June 23.

Boone also said slugger Giancarlo Stanton remains on track to come off the injured list Monday in Philadelphia. Stanton hasn't played since straining his left hamstring while running the bases on June 22.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

