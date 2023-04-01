Major League Baseball
Major League Baseball

Jake Cronenworth, Padres agree to $80 million, seven-year deal

Updated Apr. 1, 2023 5:15 p.m. ET

Two-time All-Star infielder Jake Cronenworth and the San Diego Padres agreed Saturday to an $80 million, seven-year contract covering 2024-30.

Cronenworth and the Padres reached a one-year deal in January for $4,225,000, and he would have been eligible for free agency after the 2025 season.

He gets a $2 million signing bonus, $7 million next year, $11 million in 2025 and $12 million in each of the following four seasons. Cronenworth receives a limited no-trade provision allowing him to list eight teams he cannot be dealt to without his consent.

Cronenworth was primarily at second base the past three seasons but was moved to first this year after the Padres signed All-Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts to a $280 million, 11-year deal and shifted Ha-Seong Kim from shortstop to second.

Cronenworth, 29, hit .239 with 30 doubles, 17 homers, 88 RBIs and a .722 OPS last year. His 3.4 WAR was fourth on the Padres behind Manny Machado (6.2), Kim (4.8) and Juan Soto (4.7).

He finished tied for second in 2020 National League Rookie of the Year voting and has a .256 career average with 42 homers and 179 RBIs in 364 games.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Major League Baseball
San Diego Padres
