Major League Baseball 'It Looked Ugly': MLB On FOX Crew React to Yankees After Blue Jays' Big Win Published Oct. 4, 2025 9:30 p.m. ET

It wasn't the prettiest of games for the New York Yankees. In fact, it was the opposite.

"It looked ugly, looked very ugly," FOX Sports analyst and Yankees legend Derek Jeter said after the 10-1 loss in Game 1 of the American League Division Series to the Toronto Blue Jays.

Blue Jays DOMINATE Yankees: ‘It looked ugly’ – Derek Jeter, ‘MLB on FOX’ crew react to ALDS Game 1 The "MLB on FOX" crew reacted and broke down the Toronto Blue Jays' 10-1 win over the New York Yankees in Game 1 of the ALDS.

Yankees pitcher Luis Gil lasted just over two innings while giving up solo shots to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Alejandro Kirk, who finished with two homers on the night. The AL East champion Blue Jays had 14 hits to snap a seven-game playoff losing streak.

"For the Yankees to be successful, their starters need to go deep. You can't keep putting pressure on the bullpen," Jeter said. "But it's one game. It was bigger for the Blue Jays, they had to win this game. The Yankees will be set up with [Max] Fried tomorrow."

Game 2 of the best-of-five series will be Sunday in Toronto.

Kevin Gausman (1-0) allowed one run and four hits in 5 2/3 innings for the win. He walked two and struck out three, looking impressive for a team that hadn't won a postseason game since 2016.

The Yankees didn’t put a runner in scoring position until Anthony Volpe doubled off the left-field wall to begin the sixth. Austin Wells singled Volpe to third and Trent Grisham walked to load the bases. Gausman struck out Aaron Judge but walked Cody Bellinger to bring home a run.



MLB on FOX analyst and 2009 World Series winner Alex Rodriguez said it was big for the Jays to trust Gausman to work himself out of that bases-loaded jam.

"This is a story about John Sneider, the Blue Jays manager, for trusting and having a feel for Gausman," Rodriguez added.

Despite that crucial strikeout, Jeter gave Judge credit on the night for going 2 for 4 with a single and a double, making him the only Yankees player to reach base more than once.

"I do feel as though he is getting more comfortable," Jeter said. "You play in postseason games, there’s always going to be big at-bats … everyone has been in those situations and struggle."

"I'm giving [Judge] the benefit of the doubt because he did have a couple good at-bats, gotta give a tip of the cap to [Gausman]."

