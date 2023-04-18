Hunter Greene, Reds agree to $53 million, 6-year contract
Hard-throwing right-hander Hunter Greene and the Cincinnati Reds agreed Tuesday to a $53 million, six-year contract.
Greene had agreed last month to a one-year contract paying $730,000 while in the major leagues and $350,000 in the minors. His new deal includes a $21 million team option for 2028 with a $2 million buyout.
"The commitment we made to Hunter reflects his commitment to this organization and to our community," Reds CEO Bob Castellini said in a statement. "He is part of the foundation of young players who will continue to help us build a successful major league team."
Greene, 23, became the first Reds pitcher age 25 or younger to start on opening day since 1980.
Greene started Monday night and left after three innings after being struck on the right leg by a comebacker. X-rays were negative, and he is expected to make his next start.
Greene has struck out 188 while allowing 124 hits in 142 2/3 major league innings. Last season, he became the only major-league rookie since 1900 to have at least three appearances in which he threw six or more innings and had eight or more strikeouts.
The Reds selected Greene with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 amateur draft.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
