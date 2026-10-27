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How to Watch Rays vs. Brewers: World Series Game 4 TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

Updated Oct. 27, 2026 11:58 a.m. ET

The Milwaukee Brewers lead the Tampa Bay Rays 3-0 and can win their first World Series title in Game 4 on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. 

2026 MLB World Series on FOX One

Milwaukee beat Tampa Bay 10-1 in Game 3 on Monday behind an eight-run fifth inning. Tampa Bay is expected to start Griffin Jax, and the Brewers have not named a starter. Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Brewers vs. Rays (Game 4)

Players To Watch

Yandy Díaz found a hit in Game 3 after a quiet start to the series. The Rays’ designated hitter went 2 for 4 with a ninth-inning RBI double off Brandon Woodruff, driving in Tampa Bay’s only run in a 10-1 loss. It was his first extra-base hit of the series. Díaz entered the game 0 for 9, after going hitless in Game 1 and striking out three times in Game 2, so he is 2 for 13 overall. 

Griffin Jax is the Rays' starter for Game 4. He has not pitched in the series. In the postseason he is 0-1 with a 6.00 ERA, with six innings and six strikeouts over two appearances and one start. He went 8-10 with a 3.53 ERA in 34 regular-season games, 23 of them starts, with 116 strikeouts in 112 1/3 innings. Tampa Bay trails 3-0, so a loss ends its season at Tropicana Field and hands Milwaukee the title.

William Contreras has driven in a run in all three games and is 7 for 13 in the series. He went 3 for 5 in Game 3 with an RBI single in the third inning, which gave Milwaukee two runs before its eight-run fifth. He had two hits and an RBI in Game 1, then two hits, an RBI and a stolen base in Game 2. He is hitting .419 with three home runs this postseason. FOX Sports has named Contreras and Jackson Chourio the two leading candidates for World Series MVP.

Jackson Chourio went 4 for 5 in Game 3 with a double, a stolen base, an RBI and two runs, the best game of a series in which he is 8 for 14. The Brewers’ left fielder has a hit in every game, has scored four runs and has three stolen bases, two of them in Game 2. The leadoff hitter had two hits in each of the first two games. He has nine RBI this postseason. 

Brewers vs. Rays Odds

Learn more about Tampa Bay Rays vs. Milwaukee Brewers and check the full schedule on FOX Sports!

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