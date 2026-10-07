How to Watch Brewers vs. Padres: NLDS Game 4 TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Milwaukee Brewers visit the San Diego Padres on Wednesday, October 7, 2026 at 10:00 p.m. ET from Petco Park in San Diego, CA, with Milwaukee leading the NLDS 2-1.

The Brewers won Game 1 by a score of 3-2 and Game 2 by 4-3, both at American Family Field, before San Diego took Game 3 by 4-3 on Tuesday. Jackson Chourio has driven in 5 runs in the series, and William Contreras homered in both Game 1 and Game 3, going 3 for 5 in the Game 3 loss.

For San Diego, Jake Cronenworth homered and had two hits in Game 3, and Michael King has struck out 14 this postseason, including 6 over five innings in Game 2. Walker Buehler gets the ball for the Padres, and Milwaukee has not yet announced its Game 4 starter.

Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Brewers vs. Padres

When : Wednesday, October 7, 2026 at 10:00 p.m. ET

Where : Petco Park, San Diego, CA

TV : FS1

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

Manny Machado has six hits and five walks in 21 postseason plate appearances, with two doubles and a home run. He went 2 for 4 with a double in Game 1 of this series, drew two walks in Game 2 and went 1 for 3 with an RBI and a walk in Game 3.

Milwaukee pitchers allowed their first home run of the series in Game 3, a 4-3 San Diego win that cut the Brewers' series lead to 2-1. Machado went 5 for 24 without an extra-base hit in six regular-season games against the Brewers, and 12 of his 30 home runs came at Petco Park.

San Diego's first run of Game 2 came on a Ty France RBI single in the first inning, and he added another RBI single in the seventh. He is 7 for 19 in the postseason, a .368 average, including 0 for 4 in Game 3, after hitting .295 with 21 home runs and 72 RBI in the regular season.

Milwaukee held right-handed hitters to a .230 average and a .683 OPS in the regular season. France went 7 for 18 with a home run in six games against the Brewers, and he hit .303 with a .385 on-base percentage at Petco Park.

Milwaukee's walk-off in Game 2 came on a Jackson Chourio two-run single in the bottom of the ninth, one game after his two-run home run in the third inning of Game 1. He has five RBI in the series and went 0 for 4 with an RBI in Game 3. In the regular season, he hit .291 with 25 home runs and 23 stolen bases.

Game 4 is at Petco Park, where San Diego's staff posted a 3.48 ERA and held opponents to a .223 average in the regular season. Chourio hit .272 with a .749 OPS on the road, compared with a .933 OPS at home.

Christian Yelich scored twice in Game 2. He doubled in the fifth inning and came home on a Sal Frelick single, then walked in the ninth, stole second and scored on the walk-off. He is 4 for 10 with a double and two walks in the series, including 2 for 4 with a walk in Game 3, and he drove in 49 of his 59 regular-season RBI with runners in scoring position.

The Padres also allowed 106 stolen bases in the regular season, when Milwaukee stole 162 as a team and Yelich added 11.

Brewers vs. Padres Odds

Learn more about the Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Diego Padres NLDS Game 4 and check the full schedule on FOX Sports!

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