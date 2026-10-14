How to Watch Brewers vs. Dodgers: NLCS Game 3 TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Milwaukee Brewers visit the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at 8 p.m. ET from UNIQLO Field at Dodger Stadium. Milwaukee leads the series 2-0.

The Brewers send Robert Gasser to the mound, and he has a 2.25 ERA over 4 innings this postseason. David Hamilton leads the lineup with a .429 batting average and Jackson Chourio leads with 6 RBI. On the pitching side, Jacob Misiorowski has 11 strikeouts this postseason.

The Dodgers start Blake Snell, who has a 2.45 ERA over 3.2 innings. Kyle Tucker leads Los Angeles with a .300 batting average and Freddie Freeman leads with 3 RBI. Tarik Skubal has 14 strikeouts, and Edwin Díaz has 2 saves and a 0.00 ERA over 3 innings this postseason.

Below, we’ll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Dodgers vs. Brewers NLCS Game 3

When: Wednesday, October 14, 2026 at 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: UNIQLO Field at Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

TV: FS1

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

Home runs have defined Muncy’s season: 29 of them in 149 games, along with a .838 OPS and 76 RBI. He carried that into October with a home run in each of the first two Division Series games against Atlanta, on Oct. 3 and Oct. 4.The Dodgers’ third baseman went 1 for 4 with 2 strikeouts in Game 1 of the NLCS, went 0 for 3 in Game 2 and is 4 for 19 overall this postseason, with 3 RBI. He also scored 81 runs and hit 27 doubles in the regular season.

Two Division Series home runs came from Freeman, on Oct. 4 and Oct. 6, and each one drove in a run. Through the Division Series and the first two games of the NLCS he is hitting .227 with a .500 slugging percentage, on 5 hits in 22 at-bats.

Freeman collected 167 hits and 16 home runs while batting .288 over 153 regular-season games, and he went 1 for 4 against Milwaukee in Game 1 and 0 for 3 with an RBI in Game 2. Freeman also drew 66 walks and posted a .362 on-base percentage.

Ninety-four RBI across 147 regular-season games headline Contreras’ year, and he added 18 home runs and a .270 average. In the postseason he has 9 hits, 3 home runs and 4 walks, one of them intentional.

He reached base twice in the Division Series opener against San Diego, going 1 for 3 with a home run and a walk on Oct. 3. He went 0 for 3 with an intentional walk and 2 strikeouts against Los Angeles in Game 1, then went 3 for 4 with a home run and 3 RBI in Game 2.

Chourio drove in at least one run in each of Milwaukee’s four Division Series games against San Diego, totaling 6 RBI, including 2 on a home run in the opener on Oct. 3.

The 22-year-old hit .291 with 25 home runs and 75 RBI over 127 regular-season games. He had two hits in four at-bats in Game 1 of the NLCS, his only multi-hit game of the postseason, and is 5 for 25 overall, after going 0 for 5 in Game 2. He also scored 96 runs and stole 23 bases in the regular season.

Dodgers vs. Brewers Game 3 Odds

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