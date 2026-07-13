How to Watch the 2026 Home Run Derby: Time, Streaming, Participants and Format

The T-Mobile Home Run Derby is tonight in Philadelphia, the night before the 2026 MLB All-Star Game. For the first time since 1994, ESPN isn't the one carrying it. Here's when it starts, where to watch, who's swinging and how the contest itself has changed.

How to Watch the Home Run Derby

Date: Monday, July 13

Time: 8 p.m. ET (special coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET)

Venue: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia

Stream: Exclusively on Netflix

This is the first Home Run Derby in Netflix's hands, and it needs nothing more than an active subscription to watch. FOX picks the coverage back up the next night for the All-Star Game itself.

The New Format

MLB scrapped the clock this year. Every round is now swing-based instead of timed. Round 1 gives each of the eight hitters 20 swings, and the top four home run totals move on. The semifinals pair the seeds one versus four and two versus three, and both the semifinals and final run 15 swings apiece. One wrinkle carries over: a round can't end on a home run, so hit one on your final swing and you keep going until you make an out.

Who's in the Derby?

The field is complete:

Five of the eight come from the American League, and Philadelphia gets two locals in Harper and Schwarber.

The Money

The winner takes home $1 million. The runner-up gets $500,000, and the rest of the field earns $150,000 each just for showing up. There's also a $100,000 bonus for the longest home run of the night.

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