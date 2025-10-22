How to Watch 2025 World Series: Schedule, TV Channels, Streaming, Dates, Times
Get ready for the Fall Classic! The World Series is here, and you won’t want to miss a single out between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays. Check out this article for more information on how to watch the 2025 MLB World Series featuring the Dodgers vs. Blue Jays.
When does the 2025 World Series Start?
The 2025 World Series begins on Friday, October 24th. A potential Game 7 will be played on Saturday, November 1st.
How can I watch the 2025 World Series?
The 2025 World Series will air exclusively on FOX. You can also stream it on FOXSports.com, the FOX Sports App and FOX One.
What is the 2025 World Series schedule?
- Game 1: Friday, October 24 - 8 p.m. ET (FOX)
- Game 2: Saturday, October 25 - 8 p.m. ET (FOX)
- Game 3: Monday, October 27 - 8 p.m. ET (FOX)
- Game 4: Tuesday, October 28 - 8 p.m. ET (FOX)
- Game 5: Wednesday, October 29 - 8 p.m. ET (FOX)*
- Game 6: Friday, October 31 - 8 p.m. ET (FOX)*
- Game 7: Saturday, November 1 - 8 p.m. ET (FOX)*
*if needed
How can I stream the World Series or watch without cable?
MLB World Series games on FOX will be available to be streamed live on FOXSports.com, the FOX Sports App and FOX One.
For those without cable, there are live-streaming services that carry the channels above, including YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV and fuboTV.
If you have an antenna in a good reception area, you can also watch the MLB playoffs on your local FOX station. Check out the Federal Communications Commission TV reception maps to see which stations are available in your area.
View highlights, top moments and more at our World Series hub.
