How to Watch Dodgers vs. Brewers: NLCS Game 1 TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Los Angeles Dodgers visit the Milwaukee Brewers for Game 1 of the NLCS on Sunday, October 11, 2026 at 8:00 p.m. ET from American Family Field in Milwaukee, WI. The Brewers have home field after going 103-59, three games better than the Dodgers at 100-62.

Tarik Skubal is the listed probable starter for Los Angeles, and Jacob Misiorowski is the probable for Milwaukee.

Milwaukee’s postseason has run through Andrew Vaughn, who is hitting .500, and Jackson Chourio, who leads the Brewers with six RBI. Jacob Misiorowski leads the staff with six strikeouts.

Los Angeles has Kyle Tucker hitting .333 and Max Muncy leading the team with three RBI. Yoshinobu Yamamoto has 10 strikeouts to lead the Dodgers.

Below, we’ll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Dodgers vs. Brewers NLCS Game 1

When: Sunday, October 11, 2026 at 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: American Family Field, Milwaukee, WI

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

Milwaukee's best October bat so far plays catcher. Contreras hit .375 with a .444 on-base percentage and a .750 slugging percentage in four NLDS games against San Diego, with two home runs and two RBI. His biggest day came Oct. 6, when he went 3 for 4 with a walk and a homer in a 4-3 loss.

Los Angeles pitchers held opponents to a .145 batting average over 36 innings in the division round. A hitter who is already squaring up pitches gives the Brewers a direct route to runs in an opener where the Dodgers' staff has been hard to hit, and Milwaukee scored 13 runs in four games.

Los Angeles hit .203 as a team in the NLDS and still scored 14 runs, and Muncy is a big reason. He went 3 for 12 with three home runs and three RBI against Atlanta, good for a 1.000 slugging percentage, and he homered in three of the four games.

Milwaukee's staff finished the division round with a 1.80 ERA and a .181 opponent batting average, so extra-base power is the most direct way for the Dodgers to score. They hit eight home runs in four games against Atlanta, and Muncy hit three of them.

Yelich reached base in all four NLDS games, hitting .357 with a .471 on-base percentage, one RBI and two stolen bases against San Diego. He stole bases on Oct. 4 and Oct. 7.

Los Angeles pitchers allowed two stolen bases against Atlanta and never caught a runner, a gap Yelich is built to test. A walk or a single from him early puts a runner in motion against a battery that has not caught anyone yet, and that is the start Milwaukee wants in Game 1.

Los Angeles needs steady at-bats behind its power, and Freeman supplied them with a .267 average, a .353 on-base percentage and a .667 slugging percentage over four NLDS games. He homered on Oct. 4 and Oct. 6 and reached base in three of the four games.

Milwaukee's pitchers struck out 32 batters in 35 innings against San Diego, which puts a premium on contact and patience. Freeman went 0 for 4 in the Oct. 7 clincher, and the Dodgers will want him back on base in front of their power bats at American Family Field.

Dodgers vs. Brewers Odds

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