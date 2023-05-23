Guardians' Will Brennan hits single that accidentally kills bird
Will Brennan only tried to hit the ball. What happened after that wasn’t by design.
Cleveland’s rookie outfielder hit a hard grounder that accidentally killed a bird wandering on the infield grass during the second inning of the Guardians’ 3-0 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Monday night.
With none out and a runner at first base, Brennan, a left-handed hitter, went the other way with a 92.6 mph fastball from Chicago’s Jesse Scholtens. The liner connected with a small bird who had wandered into a dangerous place.
The ball, clocked at 100.1 mph, sent the bird flying, and when Brennan got to first he reacted by putting his hands on his helmet and grimacing. Umpires called time, allowing a member of the grounds crew could remove the dead bird with a shovel.
Following the game, Brennan posted an apology on Twitter to People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).
"I truly am sorry @peta and bird enthusiasts," Brennan wrote. "An unfortunate sacrifice."
It’s the second time in a week that a major league player has unintentionally killed a bird.
Last week, Arizona pitcher Zac Gallen unintentionally struck and killed a bird while warming up in the outfield before the Diamondbacks played the Oakland Athletics. Gallen threw a curveball that hit the bird in midflight and killed it.
Gallen’s shot brought to mind Arizona Hall of Fame pitcher Randy Johnson, who famously obliterated a bird that flew in front of the plate and of the left-hander’s fastballs during a spring training game in 2001.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
-
Aaron Judge, Pete Rose chat before Yankees-Reds matchup
Why the Orioles will be MLB's next dynasty
MLB panic meter: Assessing the Yankees, Astros, Padres, Mets and more
-
What we learned in MLB this week: Aaron Judge has his eye on another HR title
Mullins gets 5 hits, Hays delivers in 11th as Orioles win 8-3 to finish 3-game sweep of Blue Jays
Clayton Kershaw, pitching days after mother's death, deserves a historic ovation
-
Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen echoes Randy Johnson, kills bird with pitch
Justin Verlander booed in forgettable home debut as Mets' concerns grow louder
2 years after skull fracture, Tyler Zombro reportedly signs with Rangers
-
Aaron Judge, Pete Rose chat before Yankees-Reds matchup
Why the Orioles will be MLB's next dynasty
MLB panic meter: Assessing the Yankees, Astros, Padres, Mets and more
-
What we learned in MLB this week: Aaron Judge has his eye on another HR title
Mullins gets 5 hits, Hays delivers in 11th as Orioles win 8-3 to finish 3-game sweep of Blue Jays
Clayton Kershaw, pitching days after mother's death, deserves a historic ovation
-
Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen echoes Randy Johnson, kills bird with pitch
Justin Verlander booed in forgettable home debut as Mets' concerns grow louder
2 years after skull fracture, Tyler Zombro reportedly signs with Rangers