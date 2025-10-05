'Going to Cancún:' Big Papi Talks Yankees' Chances After Game 2 Loss
As famed Yankees wordsmith Yogi Berra once said, it ain't over till it's over.
And that technically rings true for the Bronx Bombers, who are now on the brink of elimination after losing 13-7 to the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 2 of the ALDS.
But MLB on FOX analyst David Ortiz thinks this series is all but wrapped.
The Blue Jays thumped the Yankees 10-1 on Saturday in Game 1. Toronto’s 23 runs in the ALDS so far are the most by any team in the opening two games of a postseason series. The Yankees scored 22 runs in the first two games of the 2020 Wild Card round against Cleveland.
But it's going to take a lot for the Yankees to now win three straight games to reach the ALCS. But it won't be easy for New York, who have lost eight of nine in Toronto this season but is 2-4 at home against the Blue Jays.
Ortiz, the Boston Red Sox legend who is never hesitant to take a dig or two at the Yankees, feels that's not going to be feasible.
The Yanks will just have to do it with the players they have on the roster now. It should be a pressure-packed scene in the Bronx for Tuesday's Game 3.
