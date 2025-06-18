Major League Baseball
Giants vs. Red Sox Odds: Will We See a Devers Dinger Against Former Team?
Giants vs. Red Sox Odds: Will We See a Devers Dinger Against Former Team?

Updated Jun. 18, 2025 10:50 p.m. ET

The Boston Red Sox will travel to San Francisco for what should be an emotion-filled series.

The Giants recently acquired Rafael Devers from Boston in a blockbuster trade just five days before the teams face off.

Devers hit his 15th homer of the year in the Red Sox's 2-0 win over the Yankees on Sunday, bringing his season total to 58 RBIs, the second-most in the American League. 

With all eyes on Devers as he plays against his former team so soon after the trade, the spotlight will undoubtedly be on the star in this cinematic series.

Will the 28-year-old be able to hit a homer against his former team?

Let's dive into the odds for this enticing Giants vs. Red Sox matchup at DraftKings Sportsbook as of June 19.

Player to record a home run in Giants vs. Red Sox series

Rafael Devers to record 1+ home run in series: +145 (bet $10 to win $24.50 total)
Rafael Devers to record 2+ home runs in series: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)
Rafael Devers to record 3+ home runs in series: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

In the recent trade, the Giants received Devers while the Red Sox acquired left-handed starter Kyle Harrison, right-hander Jordan Hicks and outfield prospects James Tibbs and Jose Bello.

Devers made his official Giants debut on Tuesday, going 2-for-5 at the plate, including a powerful RBI double that put San Francisco ahead 2-1. The slugger also singled in the ninth inning, marking his second consecutive multi-hit game. Devers now totals 59 RBIs this year, ranking fifth in the league. 

The four-time All-Star has a .274 batting average and .907 on-base plus slugging this year, tied for 12th-best in the MLB.

Prior to joining the Giants, Devers spent more than eight years with the Red Sox, where he played his entire big-league career. In 73 games during the 2025 season with Boston, he recorded 15 home runs and boasted a .400 on-base percentage. Devers was the last remaining player on the roster from Boston's 2018 World Series championship team.

in this topic
