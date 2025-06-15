Major League Baseball Boston Red Sox trading star DH Rafael Devers to San Francisco Giants Updated Jun. 15, 2025 8:11 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Fresh off their three-game sweep of the New York Yankees, the Boston Red Sox are trading their top star hitter, Rafael Devers, to the San Francisco Giants, according to multiple reports.

The Red Sox will land pitchers Jordan Hicks and Kyle Harrison as part of the deal, FanSided first reported. They'll also land outfield prospect James Tibbs, right-handed pitching prospect Jose Bello, and they won't be on the hook for any of the salary remaining on Devers' 10-year, $313.5 million contract, ESPN reported.

Devers, 28, is likely in line to earn his fourth All-Star nod this season. He hit his 15th homer of the year in the Red Sox' 2-0 win over the Yankees on Sunday, giving him 58 RBIs (second-most in the American League). He also has a .272 batting average and .905 OPS, which is the 13th-best in all of baseball.

While Devers has hit well, there has been a fair amount of drama surrounding him this season. He initially refused to move off third base after the Red Sox signed Alex Bregman. He eventually relinquished, accepting the designated hitter role after being Boston's starting third baseman for the seven prior seasons. However, as injuries began to mount for the Red Sox, Devers took a hard stance and refused to be an option to play first base.

ADVERTISEMENT

The drama surrounding Devers seemed to subside in recent weeks, at least publicly. Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters on Saturday that Devers would remain as the team's designated hitter for the rest of the season, calling him "my DH." The Red Sox also arguably had their best stretch of the season right before the trade, winning eight of their last two games. They had won five games over the first-place Yankees in that stretch, too.

Still, Devers, who signed with the Red Sox as an international free agent in 2013, wanted to remain with the organization as he never requested a trade, MassLive reported.

Now, Devers will join a Giants squad that's looking to contend in a thick NL West race. The Giants entered Sunday with a 41-30 record, trailing the Los Angeles Dodgers by a game for the division lead.

Alex Bregman and Rafael Devers formed one of the top hitting duos in the American League during their brief time together. But the signing of Bregman might have lead to the end of Devers' time in Boston. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)

Despite their strong record, the Giants have one of the weaker offenses among playoff contenders. They rank 14th in runs scored. They're in the bottom 10 of the league in batting average and OPS while sitting 20th in home runs.

The right-handed Hicks has struggled this year, continuing the struggles he had in his first season with the Giants in 2024. He's 1-5 with a 6.47 ERA this season, posting a 1.541 WHIP and 43 strikeouts in 48.2 innings pitched over 13 outings.

Harrison, a 23-year-old lefty in his third season, is 1-1 with a 4.56 ERA in eight appearances in 2025. He has a 4.48 career ERA in 39 outings, holds a 1.297 WHIP and has 178 strikeouts in 182 2/3 innings pitched.

Tibbs, who the Giants took with the 13th overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft, is currently in high-A ball and is the fourth-best prospect in the Giants' farm system, via MLB Pipeline. Bello, 20, has spent the 2025 season in Rookie ball, pitching for the Giants' Arizona Complex League affiliate.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.

share