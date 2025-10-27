George Springer Exits Game 3 of World Series With Apparent Injury

George Springer led off the seventh inning but was out after one swing.

The veteran Blue Jays slugger fouled off the first pitch he saw from Dodgers lefty Justin Wrobleski and then held his right side. He walked toward Toronto's dugout down the first-base line, spoke with a team trainer and then left the game.

Springer was replaced by pinch-hitter Ty France, who struck out swinging.

Springer was serving as the Blue Jays' designated hitter on Monday night and was hitting leadoff. He finished the game 0-for-3 with two strikeouts.

Springer was 3-for-11 with a .697 OPS in the World Series. He had been better over the course of the entire postseason, during which he had a crowning moment with a go-ahead three-run home run in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series that ultimately drove in the decisive game-winning runs for Toronto.

After No. 2 hitter Nathan Lukes grounded out, reliever Blake Treinen came in for the Dodgers. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. singled, and then Bo Bichette doubled him in to give Toronto a 5-4 lead.