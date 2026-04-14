Major League Baseball
Twins Troll Garrett Crochet After Torching Red Sox: 'Happy to Help Make History'
Major League Baseball

Twins Troll Garrett Crochet After Torching Red Sox: 'Happy to Help Make History'

Updated Apr. 14, 2026 12:05 p.m. ET

There are bad starts. Then, there's Garrett Crochet's Monday night outing against the Minnesota Twins.

The Boston Red Sox ace, who was a finalist for the 2025 American League Cy Young Award, surrendered 11 runs (10 earned), 12 baserunners (nine hits and three walks), two home runs and was pulled after 1.2 innings in an eventual 13-6 loss to Minnesota. Of the 55 pitches that Crochet threw, 25 were balls. That specific stat line is the first in MLB history, according to the X account "Pitchergami."

What's more, the individual who runs the Twins' X account had time on their hands, as they quoted the post about Crochet by saying, "Happy to help make history!"

"Ricky Bobby just had himself a bad day."

Through his first four starts, Crochet has recorded a 7.58 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 22 strikeouts across 19.0 innings pitched. The Monday night loss dropped the Red Sox to 6-10, good for last place in the AL East.

As for the Monday night action, the Twins had four players hit home runs: Victor Caratini, Ryan Kreidler, Byron Buxton and Ryan Jeffers, who had three hits altogether. Minnesota is tied with the Cleveland Guardians for first place in the AL Central at 10-7.

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