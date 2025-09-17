Major League Baseball
From Raleigh to Ruth: Every 50-Homer Season in MLB History
From Raleigh to Ruth: Every 50-Homer Season in MLB History

Updated Sep. 17, 2025 12:15 p.m. ET

Enjoy 2025’s bounty of 50-homer players while you can, because it’s a rarity — this isn’t the kind of thing we see year in and year out. 

There have been just 34 different players to hit 50 home runs in a season, with 11 of those accomplishing the feat at least twice: Babe Ruth, Sammy Sosa and Mark McGwire hold the record for the most 50-homer seasons, with four each.

Here are all 34 players and each season with a 50-homer campaign in it, from the most recent to the first occurrence in MLB.

YearPlayerTeamHome Runs
2025Cal RaleighMariners56
 Kyle SchwarberPhillies53
 Shohei OhtaniDodgers50
2024Aaron JudgeYankees58
 Shohei OhtaniDodgers54
2023Matt OlsonBraves54
2022Aaron JudgeYankees62
2019Pete AlonsoMets53
2017Giancarlo StantonMarlins59
 Aaron JudgeYankees52
2013Chris DavisOrioles53
2010José BautistaBlue Jays54
2007Alex RodriguezYankees54
 Prince FielderBrewers50
2006Ryan HowardPhillies58
 David OrtizRed Sox54
2005Andruw JonesBraves51
2002Jim ThomeGuardians52
 Alex RodriguezRangers57
2001Barry BondsGiants73
 Sammy SosaCubs64
 Luis GonzalezDiamondbacks57
 Alex RodriguezRangers52
2000Sammy SosaCubs50
1999Sammy SosaCubs63
 Mark McGwireCardinals65
1998Sammy SosaCubs66
 Mark McGwireCardinals70
 Ken Griffey Jr.Mariners56
 Greg VaughnPadres50
1997Ken Griffey Jr.Mariners56
 Mark McGwireAthletics/Cardinals58
1996Brady AndersonOrioles50
 Mark McGwireAthletics52
1995Albert BelleGuardians50
1990Cecil FielderTigers51
1977George FosterReds52
1965Willie MaysGiants52
1961Mickey MantleYankees54
 Roger MarisYankees61
1956Mickey MantleYankees52
1955Willie MaysGiants51
1949Ralph KinerPirates54
1947Johnny MizeGiants51
 Ralph KinerPirates51
1938Jimmie FoxxRed Sox50
 Hank GreenbergTigers58
1932Jimmie FoxxAthletics58
1930Hack WilsonCubs56
1928Babe RuthYankees54
1927Babe RuthYankees60
1921Babe RuthYankees59
1920Babe RuthYankees54

Major League Baseball
