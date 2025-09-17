Major League Baseball From Raleigh to Ruth: Every 50-Homer Season in MLB History Updated Sep. 17, 2025 12:15 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Enjoy 2025’s bounty of 50-homer players while you can, because it’s a rarity — this isn’t the kind of thing we see year in and year out.

There have been just 34 different players to hit 50 home runs in a season, with 11 of those accomplishing the feat at least twice: Babe Ruth, Sammy Sosa and Mark McGwire hold the record for the most 50-homer seasons, with four each.

Here are all 34 players and each season with a 50-homer campaign in it, from the most recent to the first occurrence in MLB.

Year Player Team Home Runs 2025 Cal Raleigh Mariners 56 Kyle Schwarber Phillies 53 Shohei Ohtani Dodgers 50 2024 Aaron Judge Yankees 58 Shohei Ohtani Dodgers 54 2023 Matt Olson Braves 54 2022 Aaron Judge Yankees 62 2019 Pete Alonso Mets 53 2017 Giancarlo Stanton Marlins 59 Aaron Judge Yankees 52 2013 Chris Davis Orioles 53 2010 José Bautista Blue Jays 54 2007 Alex Rodriguez Yankees 54 Prince Fielder Brewers 50 2006 Ryan Howard Phillies 58 David Ortiz Red Sox 54 2005 Andruw Jones Braves 51 2002 Jim Thome Guardians 52 Alex Rodriguez Rangers 57 2001 Barry Bonds Giants 73 Sammy Sosa Cubs 64 Luis Gonzalez Diamondbacks 57 Alex Rodriguez Rangers 52 2000 Sammy Sosa Cubs 50 1999 Sammy Sosa Cubs 63 Mark McGwire Cardinals 65 1998 Sammy Sosa Cubs 66 Mark McGwire Cardinals 70 Ken Griffey Jr. Mariners 56 Greg Vaughn Padres 50 1997 Ken Griffey Jr. Mariners 56 Mark McGwire Athletics/Cardinals 58 1996 Brady Anderson Orioles 50 Mark McGwire Athletics 52 1995 Albert Belle Guardians 50 1990 Cecil Fielder Tigers 51 1977 George Foster Reds 52 1965 Willie Mays Giants 52 1961 Mickey Mantle Yankees 54 Roger Maris Yankees 61 1956 Mickey Mantle Yankees 52 1955 Willie Mays Giants 51 1949 Ralph Kiner Pirates 54 1947 Johnny Mize Giants 51 Ralph Kiner Pirates 51 1938 Jimmie Foxx Red Sox 50 Hank Greenberg Tigers 58 1932 Jimmie Foxx Athletics 58 1930 Hack Wilson Cubs 56 1928 Babe Ruth Yankees 54 1927 Babe Ruth Yankees 60 1921 Babe Ruth Yankees 59 1920 Babe Ruth Yankees 54

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Major League Baseball

What did you think of this story?

share