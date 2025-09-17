Major League Baseball
From Raleigh to Ruth: Every 50-Homer Season in MLB History
Updated Sep. 17, 2025 12:15 p.m. ET
Enjoy 2025’s bounty of 50-homer players while you can, because it’s a rarity — this isn’t the kind of thing we see year in and year out.
There have been just 34 different players to hit 50 home runs in a season, with 11 of those accomplishing the feat at least twice: Babe Ruth, Sammy Sosa and Mark McGwire hold the record for the most 50-homer seasons, with four each.
Here are all 34 players and each season with a 50-homer campaign in it, from the most recent to the first occurrence in MLB.
|Year
|Player
|Team
|Home Runs
|2025
|Cal Raleigh
|Mariners
|56
|Kyle Schwarber
|Phillies
|53
|Shohei Ohtani
|Dodgers
|50
|2024
|Aaron Judge
|Yankees
|58
|Shohei Ohtani
|Dodgers
|54
|2023
|Matt Olson
|Braves
|54
|2022
|Aaron Judge
|Yankees
|62
|2019
|Pete Alonso
|Mets
|53
|2017
|Giancarlo Stanton
|Marlins
|59
|Aaron Judge
|Yankees
|52
|2013
|Chris Davis
|Orioles
|53
|2010
|José Bautista
|Blue Jays
|54
|2007
|Alex Rodriguez
|Yankees
|54
|Prince Fielder
|Brewers
|50
|2006
|Ryan Howard
|Phillies
|58
|David Ortiz
|Red Sox
|54
|2005
|Andruw Jones
|Braves
|51
|2002
|Jim Thome
|Guardians
|52
|Alex Rodriguez
|Rangers
|57
|2001
|Barry Bonds
|Giants
|73
|Sammy Sosa
|Cubs
|64
|Luis Gonzalez
|Diamondbacks
|57
|Alex Rodriguez
|Rangers
|52
|2000
|Sammy Sosa
|Cubs
|50
|1999
|Sammy Sosa
|Cubs
|63
|Mark McGwire
|Cardinals
|65
|1998
|Sammy Sosa
|Cubs
|66
|Mark McGwire
|Cardinals
|70
|Ken Griffey Jr.
|Mariners
|56
|Greg Vaughn
|Padres
|50
|1997
|Ken Griffey Jr.
|Mariners
|56
|Mark McGwire
|Athletics/Cardinals
|58
|1996
|Brady Anderson
|Orioles
|50
|Mark McGwire
|Athletics
|52
|1995
|Albert Belle
|Guardians
|50
|1990
|Cecil Fielder
|Tigers
|51
|1977
|George Foster
|Reds
|52
|1965
|Willie Mays
|Giants
|52
|1961
|Mickey Mantle
|Yankees
|54
|Roger Maris
|Yankees
|61
|1956
|Mickey Mantle
|Yankees
|52
|1955
|Willie Mays
|Giants
|51
|1949
|Ralph Kiner
|Pirates
|54
|1947
|Johnny Mize
|Giants
|51
|Ralph Kiner
|Pirates
|51
|1938
|Jimmie Foxx
|Red Sox
|50
|Hank Greenberg
|Tigers
|58
|1932
|Jimmie Foxx
|Athletics
|58
|1930
|Hack Wilson
|Cubs
|56
|1928
|Babe Ruth
|Yankees
|54
|1927
|Babe Ruth
|Yankees
|60
|1921
|Babe Ruth
|Yankees
|59
|1920
|Babe Ruth
|Yankees
|54
