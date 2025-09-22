Major League Baseball From Bonds to Soriano: Every MLB Team's Single-Season Home Run Leader Published Sep. 22, 2025 1:03 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Cal Raleigh took over as the Mariners all-time, single-season home run leader when he hit his 57th home run on Sept. 20, 2025, and then he added another the next game. He is not the only player in recent years to take the franchise record for himself, however.

Here is every one of MLB's 30 teams and their franchise leader in home runs, organized by the most – Barry Bonds' MLB record 2001 – to the least. Of the 30 clubs, eight have yet to produce a 50-homer season.

Team Player Year Home Runs Giants Barry Bonds 2001 73 Cardinals Mark McGwire 1998 70 Cubs Sammy Sosa 1998 66 Yankees Aaron Judge 2022 62 Marlins Giancarlo Stanton 2017 59 Tigers Hank Greenberg 1938 58 Athletics Jimmie Foxx 1932 58 Mariners Cal Raleigh 2025 58 Phillies Ryan Howard 2006 58 Rangers Alex Rodriguez 2002 57 Diamondbacks Luis Gonzalez 2001 57 Blue Jays Jose Bautista 2010 54 Red Sox David Ortiz 2006 54 Braves Matt Olson 2023 54 Pirates Ralph Kiner 1949 54 Dodgers Shohei Ohtani 2024 54 Orioles Chris Davis 2013 53 Mets Pete Alonso 2019 53 Guardians Jim Thome 2002 52 Reds George Foster 1977 52 Brewers Prince Fielder 2007 50 Padres Greg Vaughn 1998 50 Twins Harmon Killebrew 1964, 1969 49 White Sox Albert Belle 1998 49 Rockies Larry Walker, Todd Helton 1997, 2001 49 Royals Jorge Soler, Salvador Perez 2019, 2021 48 Angels Troy Glaus 2000 47 Astros Jeff Bagwell 2000 47 Rays Carlos Pena 2007 46 Nationals Alfonso Soriano 2006 46

