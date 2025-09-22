Major League Baseball
From Bonds to Soriano: Every MLB Team's Single-Season Home Run Leader
Major League Baseball

From Bonds to Soriano: Every MLB Team's Single-Season Home Run Leader

Published Sep. 22, 2025 1:03 p.m. ET

Cal Raleigh took over as the Mariners all-time, single-season home run leader when he hit his 57th home run on Sept. 20, 2025, and then he added another the next game. He is not the only player in recent years to take the franchise record for himself, however.

Here is every one of MLB's 30 teams and their franchise leader in home runs, organized by the most – Barry Bonds' MLB record 2001 – to the least. Of the 30 clubs, eight have yet to produce a 50-homer season.

TeamPlayerYearHome Runs
GiantsBarry Bonds200173
CardinalsMark McGwire199870
CubsSammy Sosa199866
YankeesAaron Judge202262
MarlinsGiancarlo Stanton201759
TigersHank Greenberg193858
AthleticsJimmie Foxx193258
MarinersCal Raleigh202558
PhilliesRyan Howard200658
RangersAlex Rodriguez200257
DiamondbacksLuis Gonzalez200157
Blue JaysJose Bautista201054
Red SoxDavid Ortiz200654
BravesMatt Olson202354
PiratesRalph Kiner194954
DodgersShohei Ohtani202454
OriolesChris Davis201353
MetsPete Alonso201953
GuardiansJim Thome200252
RedsGeorge Foster197752
BrewersPrince Fielder200750
PadresGreg Vaughn199850
TwinsHarmon Killebrew1964, 196949
White SoxAlbert Belle199849
RockiesLarry Walker, Todd Helton1997, 200149
RoyalsJorge Soler, Salvador Perez2019, 202148
AngelsTroy Glaus200047
AstrosJeff Bagwell200047
RaysCarlos Pena200746
NationalsAlfonso Soriano200646

Major League Baseball
