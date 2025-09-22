Major League Baseball
From Bonds to Soriano: Every MLB Team's Single-Season Home Run Leader
Published Sep. 22, 2025 1:03 p.m. ET
Cal Raleigh took over as the Mariners all-time, single-season home run leader when he hit his 57th home run on Sept. 20, 2025, and then he added another the next game. He is not the only player in recent years to take the franchise record for himself, however.
Here is every one of MLB's 30 teams and their franchise leader in home runs, organized by the most – Barry Bonds' MLB record 2001 – to the least. Of the 30 clubs, eight have yet to produce a 50-homer season.
|Team
|Player
|Year
|Home Runs
|Giants
|Barry Bonds
|2001
|73
|Cardinals
|Mark McGwire
|1998
|70
|Cubs
|Sammy Sosa
|1998
|66
|Yankees
|Aaron Judge
|2022
|62
|Marlins
|Giancarlo Stanton
|2017
|59
|Tigers
|Hank Greenberg
|1938
|58
|Athletics
|Jimmie Foxx
|1932
|58
|Mariners
|Cal Raleigh
|2025
|58
|Phillies
|Ryan Howard
|2006
|58
|Rangers
|Alex Rodriguez
|2002
|57
|Diamondbacks
|Luis Gonzalez
|2001
|57
|Blue Jays
|Jose Bautista
|2010
|54
|Red Sox
|David Ortiz
|2006
|54
|Braves
|Matt Olson
|2023
|54
|Pirates
|Ralph Kiner
|1949
|54
|Dodgers
|Shohei Ohtani
|2024
|54
|Orioles
|Chris Davis
|2013
|53
|Mets
|Pete Alonso
|2019
|53
|Guardians
|Jim Thome
|2002
|52
|Reds
|George Foster
|1977
|52
|Brewers
|Prince Fielder
|2007
|50
|Padres
|Greg Vaughn
|1998
|50
|Twins
|Harmon Killebrew
|1964, 1969
|49
|White Sox
|Albert Belle
|1998
|49
|Rockies
|Larry Walker, Todd Helton
|1997, 2001
|49
|Royals
|Jorge Soler, Salvador Perez
|2019, 2021
|48
|Angels
|Troy Glaus
|2000
|47
|Astros
|Jeff Bagwell
|2000
|47
|Rays
|Carlos Pena
|2007
|46
|Nationals
|Alfonso Soriano
|2006
|46
