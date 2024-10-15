Major League Baseball
FOX Sports presents Dodgers vs. Mets NLCS at Cosm: Schedule, tickets, info
Major League Baseball

FOX Sports presents Dodgers vs. Mets NLCS at Cosm: Schedule, tickets, info

Updated Oct. 15, 2024 2:54 p.m. ET

FOX Sports and Cosm are partnering to bring you the NLCS on FOX like you’ve never seen it before. Experience the excitement and action of Game 3 & Game 5 of Dodgers vs. Mets in Shared Reality at Cosm Los Angeles.

Schedule

Game 3: Wednesday, Oct. 16, 5 p.m. PT

Game 5: Friday, Oct. 18, 2 p.m. PT

ADVERTISEMENT

Tickets and info: https://cosm.com/los-angeles/events?category=mlb&utm_source=partner&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=HWP1034-cosm-MLB-traffic&utm_content=link&utm_term=buy_tickets 

 FAQ

What is Cosm?

Cosm is redefining content and the fan experience, and reimagining how we share it with others. Cosm’s revolutionary technology and state-of-the-art venues immerse and transport you into the content, putting you in the front row of a stadium or arena. And no matter where you are in the venue, you can enjoy in-house dining and a full bar service.

What is Shared Reality?

Shared Reality gives you the immersive experience of augmented or virtual reality but on a more immense scale. It facilitates real-time interaction, providing a communal experience with your friends and fellow fans.

Where is Cosm located?

Cosm Los Angeles is located at 1252 District Drive, Inglewood, CA 90305, in the Hollywood Park district near iconic landmarks such as SoFi Stadium. For further information on Cosm LA, click here.

Cosm Dallas is located at 5776 Grandscape Blvd., The Colony, TX 75056, in the Grandscape district near iconic landmarks such as the Nebraska Furniture Mart. For further information on Cosm Dallas, click here.

Information courtesy of Cosm.

share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Why Jack Flaherty’s gem is more than just a Game 1 win for the Dodgers

Why Jack Flaherty’s gem is more than just a Game 1 win for the Dodgers

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 MLB Playoff Bracket Image 2024 MLB Playoff Bracket2024 NFL Power Rankings Image 2024 NFL Power Rankings2024 World Series Image 2024 World Series
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes