FOX Sports presents Dodgers vs. Mets NLCS at Cosm: Schedule, tickets, info
FOX Sports and Cosm are partnering to bring you the NLCS on FOX like you’ve never seen it before. Experience the excitement and action of Game 3 & Game 5 of Dodgers vs. Mets in Shared Reality at Cosm Los Angeles.
Schedule
Game 3: Wednesday, Oct. 16, 5 p.m. PT
Game 5: Friday, Oct. 18, 2 p.m. PT
Tickets and info: https://cosm.com/los-angeles/events?category=mlb&utm_source=partner&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=HWP1034-cosm-MLB-traffic&utm_content=link&utm_term=buy_tickets
FAQ
What is Cosm?
Cosm is redefining content and the fan experience, and reimagining how we share it with others. Cosm’s revolutionary technology and state-of-the-art venues immerse and transport you into the content, putting you in the front row of a stadium or arena. And no matter where you are in the venue, you can enjoy in-house dining and a full bar service.
What is Shared Reality?
Shared Reality gives you the immersive experience of augmented or virtual reality but on a more immense scale. It facilitates real-time interaction, providing a communal experience with your friends and fellow fans.
Where is Cosm located?
Cosm Los Angeles is located at 1252 District Drive, Inglewood, CA 90305, in the Hollywood Park district near iconic landmarks such as SoFi Stadium. For further information on Cosm LA, click here.
Cosm Dallas is located at 5776 Grandscape Blvd., The Colony, TX 75056, in the Grandscape district near iconic landmarks such as the Nebraska Furniture Mart. For further information on Cosm Dallas, click here.
Information courtesy of Cosm.
-
Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift attend ALCS Game 1 between Yankees-Guardians
'Yankees have an easy road to the World Series,' says Alex Rodriguez
World Series Winners: Complete list of champions by year
-
2024 MLB Playoff Championship Series odds: Dodgers, Yankees favored
2024 MLB Playoff bracket, schedule, picture, standings
Francisco Lindor homers in Mets' 7-3 win over Dodgers as NLCS tied at 1-1
-
How to watch the 2024 MLB Playoffs: TV channels, streaming, dates, times
Dodgers or Mets? Yankees or Guardians? Ohtani and Judge breakouts? LCS predictions
Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw tells 'MLB on FOX' pregame crew he's playing in 2025
-
Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift attend ALCS Game 1 between Yankees-Guardians
'Yankees have an easy road to the World Series,' says Alex Rodriguez
World Series Winners: Complete list of champions by year
-
2024 MLB Playoff Championship Series odds: Dodgers, Yankees favored
2024 MLB Playoff bracket, schedule, picture, standings
Francisco Lindor homers in Mets' 7-3 win over Dodgers as NLCS tied at 1-1
-
How to watch the 2024 MLB Playoffs: TV channels, streaming, dates, times
Dodgers or Mets? Yankees or Guardians? Ohtani and Judge breakouts? LCS predictions
Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw tells 'MLB on FOX' pregame crew he's playing in 2025