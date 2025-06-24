Major League Baseball
Former All-Star RHP Noah Syndergaard Signs Minor-League Deal With White Sox
Updated Jun. 24, 2025 1:44 p.m. ET

Noah Syndergaard will attempt to make a comeback with the Chicago White Sox, who have signed the veteran right-hander to a minor-league deal.

Syndergaard has reported to the team's spring complex in Glendale, Arizona, the White Sox confirmed Tuesday.

The 32-year-old last pitched in the majors in 2023, when he was cut by Cleveland. He went 2-6 with a 6.50 ERA in 18 combined starts for the Guardians and Los Angeles Dodgers that year.

Nicknamed "Thor" for his long blond hair and 6-foot-6 frame, Syndergaard debuted for the New York Mets in 2015 and won a World Series start that season. He was an All-Star in 2016, but injuries have sidetracked his career.

Syndergaard is 59-47 with a 3.71 ERA in eight major-league seasons.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

