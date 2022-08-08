Major League Baseball Field of Dreams Game: Cubs, Reds unveil throwback uniforms 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

It's not quite heaven, but the "Field of Dreams" is the closest thing to paradise as far as baseball grounds are concerned.

The Dyersville, Iowa, site – which was immortalized in the 1989 "Field of Dreams" movie with Kevin Costner – will play host to its second Major League Baseball game Thursday at 7 p.m. ET on FOX Sports.

This year's game pits the Chicago Cubs against the Cincinnati Reds, and both squads are embracing the nostalgic air of the affair with throwback jerseys. The Cubs will combine looks from their late 1920s home jerseys (which will get a cream-colored touch-up as opposed to its original white finish) with the navy cap they wore for road tilts in 1914. The Reds are embracing their own retro look with striped digs from 1919.

If the second edition of the game lives up to its predecessor, baseball fans are in for something special. Last season, the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox played a back-and-forth thriller, with the White Sox winning on Tim Anderson's walk-off homer in extra innings.

The game featured plenty of nostalgic moments, with Costner coming out of the cornfield, followed by the players.

In the 1989 movie, Costner plays an Iowa farmer who builds a baseball field – plowing over his corn – for Shoeless Joe Jackson and other long-dead baseball stars.

