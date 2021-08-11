Major League Baseball First look at the Field of Dreams ballpark in Dyersville, Iowa 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

"Is this heaven?"

"It's Iowa."

That was the exchange between Ray Kinsella (Kevin Costner) and his father in the iconic 1989 movie "Field of Dreams." But for baseball fans, Thursday night might bring a mix of both, as the Chicago White Sox take on the New York Yankees at 6 p.m. ET on FOX.

Before the first-ever regular-season MLB game in Iowa, take a photographic tour of the original field built for the film, as well as the brand-new ballpark constructed just a maize maze away.

The original ballpark was famously carved out of a cornfield on Ray Kinsella's farm in Dubuque County, Iowa, near Dyersville. More than 30 years later, the site is still a popular tourist attraction and is available for weddings and other private events.

The old and new ballparks are surrounded by 159 acres of corn, including this MLB-logo maze that leads fans from the movie site to the stadium. A left-handed slugger such as New York's Joey Gallo might just reach the right-field maze with a big swing.

The Field of Dreams stadium was built to resemble old Comiskey Park, which was the White Sox's home from 1910 to 1990. The Iowa ballpark seats 8,000 and will remain in use for all levels of baseball following Thursday's game.

Just like in the movie, the players will enter via a cornfield — in this case, through a 16-foot, removable fence panel in the right-field wall. The ballpark's dimensions are as follows: 335 feet to the left- and right-field corners, 380 feet to the power gaps and 400 feet to straightaway center field. The bullpens are located beyond the center-field wall, just like they were at Comiskey Park.

The Field of Dreams Game was originally scheduled for August 2020, but it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Finishing touches to the ballpark were completed starting this spring. The only field with a smaller seating capacity to host an official MLB regular-season game is Muncy Bank Ballpark in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, the site of the annual Little League Classic since 2017. That park holds just 2,366 fans.

Tickets for the Field of Dreams Game were distributed through a lottery — to fans with Iowa zip codes only. Despite the limited seating capacity, the number of people in the ballpark Thursday will be almost double the population of Dyersville.

For more from the Field of Dreams, check out this stadium tour:

Ben Verlander gives you a full tour of the reinvented "Field of Dreams" stadium in Dyersville, Iowa, ahead of Thursday’s matchup between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees, with coverage starting at 6 p.m. ET on FOX!

