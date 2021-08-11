Major League Baseball
First look at the Field of Dreams ballpark in Dyersville, Iowa First look at the Field of Dreams ballpark in Dyersville, Iowa
Major League Baseball

First look at the Field of Dreams ballpark in Dyersville, Iowa

1 hour ago

"Is this heaven?" 

"It's Iowa."

That was the exchange between Ray Kinsella (Kevin Costner) and his father in the iconic 1989 movie "Field of Dreams." But for baseball fans, Thursday night might bring a mix of both, as the Chicago White Sox take on the New York Yankees at 6 p.m. ET on FOX.

Before the first-ever regular-season MLB game in Iowa, take a photographic tour of the original field built for the film, as well as the brand-new ballpark constructed just a maize maze away.

For more up-to-date news on all things MLB, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

The original ballpark was famously carved out of a cornfield on Ray Kinsella's farm in Dubuque County, Iowa, near Dyersville. More than 30 years later, the site is still a popular tourist attraction and is available for weddings and other private events.

The old and new ballparks are surrounded by 159 acres of corn, including this MLB-logo maze that leads fans from the movie site to the stadium. A left-handed slugger such as New York's Joey Gallo might just reach the right-field maze with a big swing.

The Field of Dreams stadium was built to resemble old Comiskey Park, which was the White Sox's home from 1910 to 1990. The Iowa ballpark seats 8,000 and will remain in use for all levels of baseball following Thursday's game.

Just like in the movie, the players will enter via a cornfield — in this case, through a 16-foot, removable fence panel in the right-field wall. The ballpark's dimensions are as follows: 335 feet to the left- and right-field corners, 380 feet to the power gaps and 400 feet to straightaway center field. The bullpens are located beyond the center-field wall, just like they were at Comiskey Park.

The Field of Dreams Game was originally scheduled for August 2020, but it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Finishing touches to the ballpark were completed starting this spring. The only field with a smaller seating capacity to host an official MLB regular-season game is Muncy Bank Ballpark in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, the site of the annual Little League Classic since 2017. That park holds just 2,366 fans.

Tickets for the Field of Dreams Game were distributed through a lottery — to fans with Iowa zip codes only. Despite the limited seating capacity, the number of people in the ballpark Thursday will be almost double the population of Dyersville.

For more from the Field of Dreams, check out this stadium tour:

Ben Verlander's Yankees vs. White Sox 'Field of Dreams' stadium tour
Ben Verlander gives you a full tour of the reinvented "Field of Dreams" stadium in Dyersville, Iowa, ahead of Thursday’s matchup between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees, with coverage starting at 6 p.m. ET on FOX!

Play the FOX Super 6 Field of Dreams game for your chance to win $10,000 of David Ortiz's money! Just download the Super 6 app on your phone or mobile device, make your picks for Thursday's game then tune in and check out the action.

Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Sights & Sounds From Iowa
Major League Baseball

Sights & Sounds From Iowa

Sights & Sounds From Iowa
FOX is on the ground in Dyersville, Iowa, to bring you the sights and sounds leading up to MLB's Field of Dreams Game!
4 hours ago
Large And In Charge?
Major League Baseball

Large And In Charge?

Large And In Charge?
The post-trade-deadline Yankees are exceptionally huge, Jordan Shusterman writes. Can all this power win them a World Series?
4 hours ago
Win Papi's Money At The Field Of Dreams
Major League Baseball

Win Papi's Money At The Field Of Dreams

Win Papi's Money At The Field Of Dreams
The Field of Dreams game is almost here, and it's your chance to win $10,000 of David Ortiz's money for free! Here's how.
7 hours ago
Lucas Giolito Joins 'Flippin' Bats'
Major League Baseball

Lucas Giolito Joins 'Flippin' Bats'

Lucas Giolito Joins 'Flippin' Bats'
White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito sits down with Ben Verlander to talk injuries, breakouts and no-hitters on "Flippin' Bats."
1 day ago
What to Know: Field of Dreams
Major League Baseball

What to Know: Field of Dreams

What to Know: Field of Dreams
MLB's "Field of Dreams" game is set for Thursday. Here are all the details about the event on the iconic Iowa field.
1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes