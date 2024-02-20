Major League Baseball
Elly De La Cruz shatters Reds teammate Hunter Greene's car window with foul ball
Elly De La Cruz shatters Reds teammate Hunter Greene's car window with foul ball

Published Feb. 20, 2024 7:09 p.m. ET

An early intrasquad battle between two of the Cincinnati Reds' most exciting young players took a hilarious twist at spring training on Tuesday.

Elly De La Cruz took a live batting practice session with Hunter Greene on the mound, during which De La Cruz hit a foul ball that sailed towards the Reds players' parking lot — and hit a window on Greene's car.

Both De La Cruz and Greene later posted about the incident on social media, confirming that there is no bad blood over the incident — except maybe towards detractors who believed that Greene's shattered car window was faked.

De La Cruz and Greene are central to the Reds' hopes to bring Cincinnati back into contention. The former is a 22-year-old phenom who took the major league by storm when he debuted last summer thanks to his athleticism and power-hitting ability. 

Greene, meanwhile, was the second overall pick by the Reds in the 2017 MLB Draft after a sterling two-way high school career in Southern California. He finally made his major-league debut in 2022 after battling injuries in the minor leagues and has been a solid piece of the Reds' rotation when healthy each of the past two seasons, with the Reds hoping that the 24-year-old continues to grow into a bona fide ace.

