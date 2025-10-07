Major League Baseball
'Dump Here': Fan's Shirt Predicted Where Cal Raleigh's HR Would Land
Major League Baseball

'Dump Here': Fan's Shirt Predicted Where Cal Raleigh's HR Would Land

Updated Oct. 7, 2025 11:49 p.m. ET

The shirt read "Dump Here." And Cal Raleigh dumped there. 

The Seattle Mariners slugger who goes by the nickname "Big Dumper" hit a 391-foot, two-run homer in the ninth inning of the team's 8-4 win over the Detroit Tigers to take Game 3 of the ALDS. 

It was Raleigh's first homer of the postseason after smashing an MLB-high 60 homers during the regular season.

The best part of Tuesday's home run? The ball landed into the hands of a Mariners fan whose shirt had very specific instructions. 

Afterward, Raleigh connected with the fan for a photo and an autographed bat. 

Raleigh became the seventh player to hit 60 home runs, eclipsing the record for catchers and switch-hitters, and led the AL with 125 RBIs to help Seattle win the AL West title and the No. 2 seed. The 60-HR mark also surpassed the franchise record held by Ken Griffrey Jr., who hit 53 homers twice during his Hall of Fame career. 

What did you think of this story?
in this topic
