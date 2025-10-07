Major League Baseball 'Dump Here': Fan's Shirt Predicted Where Cal Raleigh's HR Would Land Updated Oct. 7, 2025 11:49 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The shirt read "Dump Here." And Cal Raleigh dumped there.



The Seattle Mariners slugger who goes by the nickname "Big Dumper" hit a 391-foot, two-run homer in the ninth inning of the team's 8-4 win over the Detroit Tigers to take Game 3 of the ALDS.

It was Raleigh's first homer of the postseason after smashing an MLB-high 60 homers during the regular season.

The best part of Tuesday's home run? The ball landed into the hands of a Mariners fan whose shirt had very specific instructions.

Afterward, Raleigh connected with the fan for a photo and an autographed bat.

Raleigh became the seventh player to hit 60 home runs, eclipsing the record for catchers and switch-hitters, and led the AL with 125 RBIs to help Seattle win the AL West title and the No. 2 seed. The 60-HR mark also surpassed the franchise record held by Ken Griffrey Jr., who hit 53 homers twice during his Hall of Fame career.

