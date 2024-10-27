Major League Baseball Dodgers' Yoshinobu Yamamoto delivers on $325M promise with World Series gem Updated Oct. 27, 2024 5:00 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

LOS ANGELES — When Yoshinobu Yamamoto joined the Dodgers last December, he made a strong declaration: He would stop admiring the players he looked up to and instead "strive to become the player that others want to become."

Ten months later, manager Dave Roberts leisurely emerged from the dugout in the seventh inning Saturday night at Dodger Stadium and took the ball from Yamamoto, but not before shaking the 26-year-old's hand and giving him a quick hug on the mound. In his first career World Series appearance, in the midst of his first big-league postseason, facing a Yankees lineup featuring the presumptive American League MVP and a pending free-agent superstar set to test the boundaries of every competitive owner's pocketbooks, Yamamoto delivered the type of outing the Dodgers dreamed about when they made him baseball's wealthiest pitcher last offseason.

"From pitch one, you knew he had his good stuff all night," Freddie Freeman, the previous night's hero, said after Los Angeles' 4-2 Game 2 win. "Just an awesome first start in a World Series, everything we needed out of him. He delivered."

[RELATED: Full coverage of the World Series ]

ADVERTISEMENT

Yamamoto had already dominated the Yankees once in New York, supplying seven scoreless innings in a performance many pointed to as a case study in his ability to handle the sport's highest-pressure environments. Nearly five months later, three of which were spent rehabilitating a shoulder injury that might have stemmed from that overpowering outing, he did it again at home in the most consequential start of his career, moving the Dodgers two wins away from the ultimate prize by carving up a Yankees team that had once envisioned him wearing pinstripes.

A standing ovation from 52,725 fans, many chanting "Yo-shi," awaited Yamamoto on his walk off the mound after allowing one run in 6.1 innings in his longest start since his tour de force in the Bronx.

"I'm really proud of him," Mookie Betts said.

Beyond the significance of the stage, there was one considerable difference Saturday compared to his previous start against the Yankees: This time, he had to face Juan Soto. If not for the Yankees lefty, Yamamoto would have held New York off the scoreboard again.

The only blemish on Yamamoto's night came in the third inning, when Soto turned on an inside fastball on the sixth pitch of the at-bat for a solo shot. That was the only hit Yamamoto would surrender. He retired the next 11 batters he faced, which included striking out Aaron Judge a second time, before Roberts handed the game over to the Dodgers' bullpen.

The outing was the first time Yamamoto had gone more than five innings since returning from his shoulder injury on Sept. 10, seven starts ago.

"Obviously, coming over to this league can be a big-time culture shock," reliever Daniel Hudson said. "This country, this league, is completely different than what he was growing up in, playing over there, so everybody kind of figured there was kind of going to be some growing pains there. But he's got elite stuff, he's got a good head on his shoulders. … We were pretty pumped to get him back there at the end of the year."

Last year in Japan, Yoshinobu Yamamoto built a reputation for bouncing back, most notably on the country's biggest stage. He allowed seven runs in Game 1 of the Japan Series only to rebound with a 138-pitch, series-record 14-strikeout complete-game masterpiece.

In his first taste of the big-league postseason, it looked similar. He labored through three innings against San Diego in Game 1 of the National League Division Series, then helped the Dodgers vanquish their first-round demons with five scoreless innings in the deciding Game 5. Gavin Lux noted then that Yamamoto had "a little Walker Buehler in him," referring to his big-game prowess.

In the most pivotal performance of his big-league career Saturday night, Yamamoto didn't need a feeling-out process. There was no need for a rebound. He was nails all night, just as Dodgers vice president of player personnel Galen Carr, who scouted Yamamoto multiple times in Japan, predicted before the start.

"It's hard to really put yourself in these guys' shoes when they're changing leagues, changing countries, changing cultures and everything about it is different — the ball, the mound, the schedule, the travel," Carr said.

Yamamoto said he considers last year's Japan Series experience as wholly different from his first major-league postseason, in large part because this is his first season in a new league. What Yamamoto and the people close to him believed, according to Carr, is that after an adjustment period, he would thrive.

After allowing five runs in three innings in his first playoff start, Yamamoto held the Padres scoreless his next time out. Then he struck out eight in his lone start of the NLCS versus the Mets before registering a nearly flawless World Series outing against one of the most patient and powerful lineups in the sport.

"Every time I pitch, the last three games, I become more comfortable," Yamamoto said through a translator before Game 2 of the World Series.

This time, he triumphed in a different way against the Yankees. Back in June, he featured more of his slider than ever before. It was that pitch that helped guide his success in his lone start of the NLCS, too.

But he didn't need it to flourish again in his sequel against the Yankees. His slider was responsible for only two of his 12 whiffs in Game 2 of the World Series. Yamamoto relied heavily on his four-seamer, which he commanded erratically early on before locking in the second time through the lineup, and a curveball that dropped in for six called strikes.

"He seems a little bit more in control trusting his stuff," shortstop Miguel Rojas said. "Especially at the beginning of the year, he didn't know the hitters, he didn't know the league. But it's not a surprise for me because I know the pedigree of this guy, where he's coming from, what he did in Japan. I'm excited for him because games like this in the first year, when he comes to the United States, it's going to give him a great boost of energy and confidence."

A home run from NLCS MVP Tommy Edman gave Yamamoto an early lead. When Solo's blast tied it up, the depth of the Dodgers' lineup became apparent. Teoscar Hernández answered immediately with a two-run shot, followed by a solo homer from Freeman.

Both of Freeman's blasts in this series have conjured memories of past Dodgers World Series winners.

His Game 1 launch was eerily similar to Kirk Gibson's iconic 1988 Game 1 pinch-hit home run. On Saturday, Freeman's latest feat hearkened back to the Dodgers' 1981 Fall Classic triumph over the Yankees. That was the last time the Dodgers had hit back-to-back homers in a World Series game, courtesy of Pedro Guerrero and Steve Yeager.

Freeman didn't get much sleep Friday night. He was tossing and turning, in part because all three of his kids were overtired and awake, in part because he had just deposited the first walk-off grand slam in World Series history. On Saturday, he received a quick boost of energy. Freeman received the first standing ovation of the night.

"Walking up to the plate, my first at-bat today, hard not to have a smile on the inside," Freeman said.

The second went to Yamamoto, after his final pitch of the night. Roberts' trip to the mound to remove him came at a leisurely pace.

In the bottom half of the frame, Roberts' departure from the dugout was more hurried and concerned. The Dodgers took a commanding 2-0 lead in the series, but it might have come at a cost. Shohei Ohtani suffered a subluxation of his left shoulder when he was caught stealing in the seventh inning.

Roberts was encouraged by Ohtani's strength and range of motion and at this point is expecting him to be in the lineup when the series shifts to New York, though he won't know more until further scans are completed.

It makes the nearly flawless work from their other major offseason signing, the $325 million man, all the more important.

"Yamamoto," Freeman said, "was absolutely incredible."

Rowan Kavner is an MLB writer for FOX Sports. He previously covered the L.A. Dodgers, LA Clippers and Dallas Cowboys. An LSU grad, Rowan was born in California, grew up in Texas, then moved back to the West Coast in 2014. Follow him on Twitter at @RowanKavner .

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily .]

share