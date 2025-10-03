Major League Baseball
Major League Baseball
Dodgers vs. Phillies: Series Preview, How to Watch, TV Channel, Streaming, Odds
Published Oct. 3, 2025 11:12 a.m. ET
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies meet in the National League Division Series with a spot in the NLCS on the line. Check out everything you need to know about how to watch the Dodgers vs. Phillies in the NLDS:
How to watch Dodgers vs. Phillies: Game 1
- Date: Saturday, October 4, 2025
- Time: 6:38 p.m. ET
- Location: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA
- TV: TBS
- Live Boxscore: FOXSports.com
Dodgers vs. Phillies Series Schedule
- Game 1: Saturday, Oct. 4 - 6:38 p.m. ET (TBS)
- Game 2: Monday, Oct. 6 - 6:08 p.m. ET (TBS)
- Game 3: Wednesday, Oct. 8 - TBA (TBS)
- Game 4: Thursday, Oct. 9 - TBA (TBS)*
- Game 5: Saturday, Oct. 11 - TBA (TBS)*
ADVERTISEMENT
*if needed
Dodgers vs. Phillies Head to Head
The Dodgers have played the Phillies a total of 6 times this season. The Phillies won the season series 4-2. Check out the results from each game below:
Dodgers vs. Phillies Past Results
- 4/4/2025: Phillies 3, Dodgers 2
- 4/5/2025: Dodgers 3, Phillies 1
- 4/6/2025: Phillies 8, Dodgers 7
- 9/15/2025: Phillies 6, Dodgers 5
- 9/16/2025: Phillies 9, Dodgers 6
- 9/17/2025: Dodgers 5, Phillies 0
Dodgers vs. Phillies Prediction & Odds
As of October 3 on DraftKings Sportsbook, the Dodgers are favored to win the series on the road. Check out the detailed odds below:
- Series Winner: Dodgers -125 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $18 total), Phillies +105 (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)
- Game 1 Moneyline: Dodgers +101 to win Game 1 (bet $10 to win $20.10 total), Phillies -123 (bet $10 to win $18.13 total)
What did you think of this story?
share
recommended
-
Last Night in Baseball: Jazz Chisholm, Yankees Force Game 3 Against Red Sox
2025 MLB Wild Card Odds: Yankees, Cubs, Guardians Favored to Advance
How Jazz Chisholm Jr. Used A Video Game to Help the Yankees Force Game 3
-
'He wants it': Have the Dodgers Found a Late-Inning Answer in Roki Sasaki?
Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani To Make Postseason Pitching Debut in Game 1 of NLDS
10 fastest pitches in MLB History: Regular season and playoff records
Item 1 of 2
in this topic
recommended
-
Last Night in Baseball: Jazz Chisholm, Yankees Force Game 3 Against Red Sox
2025 MLB Wild Card Odds: Yankees, Cubs, Guardians Favored to Advance
How Jazz Chisholm Jr. Used A Video Game to Help the Yankees Force Game 3
-
'He wants it': Have the Dodgers Found a Late-Inning Answer in Roki Sasaki?
Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani To Make Postseason Pitching Debut in Game 1 of NLDS
10 fastest pitches in MLB History: Regular season and playoff records
Item 1 of 2