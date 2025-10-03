Major League Baseball
dodgers vs phillies
Major League Baseball

Dodgers vs. Phillies: Series Preview, How to Watch, TV Channel, Streaming, Odds

Published Oct. 3, 2025 11:12 a.m. ET

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies meet in the National League Division Series with a spot in the NLCS on the line. Check out everything you need to know about how to watch the Dodgers vs. Phillies in the NLDS:

How to watch Dodgers vs. Phillies: Game 1

  • Date: Saturday, October 4, 2025
  • Time: 6:38 p.m. ET
  • Location: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA
  • TV: TBS
  • Live Boxscore: FOXSports.com

Dodgers vs. Phillies Series Schedule

*if needed

Dodgers vs. Phillies Head to Head

The Dodgers have played the Phillies a total of 6 times this season. The Phillies won the season series 4-2. Check out the results from each game below:

Dodgers vs. Phillies Past Results

  • 4/4/2025: Phillies 3, Dodgers 2
  • 4/5/2025: Dodgers 3, Phillies 1
  • 4/6/2025: Phillies 8, Dodgers 7
  • 9/15/2025: Phillies 6, Dodgers 5
  • 9/16/2025: Phillies 9, Dodgers 6
  • 9/17/2025: Dodgers 5, Phillies 0

Dodgers vs. Phillies Prediction & Odds

As of October 3 on DraftKings Sportsbook, the Dodgers are favored to win the series on the road. Check out the detailed odds below:

  • Series Winner: Dodgers -125 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $18 total), Phillies +105 (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)
  • Game 1 Moneyline: Dodgers +101 to win Game 1 (bet $10 to win $20.10 total), Phillies -123 (bet $10 to win $18.13 total)
in this topic
