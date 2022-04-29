Major League Baseball
Los Angeles Dodgers' Trevor Bauer suspended for two seasons Los Angeles Dodgers' Trevor Bauer suspended for two seasons
Major League Baseball

Los Angeles Dodgers' Trevor Bauer suspended for two seasons

2 hours ago

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer was suspended Friday for two full seasons without pay by Major League Baseball for violating the league’s domestic violence and sexual assault policy, which he denies.

Bauer’s lengthy suspension comes after a San Diego woman, whom the pitcher had met through social media, alleged Bauer beat and sexually abused her last year. Los Angeles prosecutors said in February there was insufficient evidence to prove the woman’s accusations beyond a reasonable doubt.

"In the strongest possible terms, I deny committing any violation of the league’s domestic violence and sexual assault policy," Bauer said Friday in a statement. "I am appealing this action and expect to prevail. As we have throughout this process, my representatives and I respect the confidentiality of the proceedings."

If the suspension is upheld, Bauer will lose about $60 million in salary.

Bauer earlier this week sued his accuser in federal court, a move that came less than three months after prosecutors decided not to file criminal charges against the pitcher.

Bauer named the woman and one of her attorneys, Niranjan Fred Thiagarajah, as defendants in the lawsuit. The Associated Press does not typically identify people who say they have been victims of sexual assault.

The pitcher was placed on administrative leave last July 2 under the joint domestic violence and sexual assault policy of MLB and the players’ association. The leave has been repeatedly extended.

Bauer has continued to be paid his $32 million salary while on leave.

After winning his first Cy Young Award with the Cincinnati Reds in 2020, Bauer agreed to a $102 million, three-year contract to join his hometown Dodgers. He did not pitch after June 29 and finished with an 8-2 record and a 2.59 ERA in 17 appearances. He was paid his $28 million salary last year.

"The Dodgers organization takes all allegations of this nature very seriously and does not condone or excuse any acts of domestic violence or sexual assault," the team’s statement said. "We’ve cooperated fully with MLB’s investigation since it began, and we fully support MLB’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault, and Child Abuse Policy, and the Commissioner’s enforcement of the Policy. We understand that Trevor has the right to appeal the Commissioner’s decision. Therefore, we will not comment further until the process is complete."

Copyright 2022 by The Associated Press

Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
What's behind Kyle Wright's sudden breakout for Braves?
Major League Baseball

What's behind Kyle Wright's sudden breakout for Braves?

1 day ago
Yankees starter Nestor Cortés Jr. mastering the not-so-fast fastball
Major League Baseball

Yankees starter Nestor Cortés Jr. mastering the not-so-fast fastball

2 days ago
Is it time for MLB to create an umpire appeal system?
Major League Baseball

Is it time for MLB to create an umpire appeal system?

2 days ago
As White Sox struggle out of the gate, is it already time to panic?
Major League Baseball

As White Sox struggle out of the gate, is it already time to panic?

3 days ago
Will Miguel Cabrera be the last player to reach 3,000 hits?
Major League Baseball

Will Miguel Cabrera be the last player to reach 3,000 hits?

4 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes