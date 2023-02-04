Los Angeles Dodgers
Dodgers to retire pitcher Fernando Valenzuela’s No. 34
Los Angeles Dodgers

Dodgers to retire pitcher Fernando Valenzuela’s No. 34

3 hours ago

The Los Angeles Dodgers will retire the No. 34 jersey of pitcher Fernando Valenzuela during a three-day celebration this summer.

Valenzuela was part of two World Series champion teams, winning the 1981 Rookie of the Year and Cy Young awards. He was a six-time All-Star during his 11 seasons in Los Angeles from 1980-90.

He will be honored from Aug. 11-13 when the Dodgers host Colorado.

Valenzuela will join Pee Wee Reese, Tommy Lasorda, Duke Snider, Gil Hodges, Jim Gilliam, Don Sutton, Walter Alston, Sandy Koufax, Roy Campanella, Jackie Robinson and Don Drysdale with retired numbers.

ADVERTISEMENT

"To be a part of the group that includes so many legends is a great honor," Valenzuela said. "But also for the fans, the support they’ve given me as a player and working for the Dodgers, this is also for them."

Reporting by Associated Press.

Top stories from FOX Sports:

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Major League Baseball
Los Angeles Dodgers
Get more from Los Angeles Dodgers Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
2022-23 MLB free-agency tracker: Signings, best players still available
Major League Baseball

2022-23 MLB free-agency tracker: Signings, best players still available

1 day ago
Ben Verlander's MLB Tiers: Who are the best third basemen?
Major League Baseball

Ben Verlander's MLB Tiers: Who are the best third basemen?

3 days ago
Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes: Ranking every MLB team's chances to sign him
Major League Baseball

Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes: Ranking every MLB team's chances to sign him

January 26
Ben Verlander's MLB tiers: Who are the best second basemen?
Major League Baseball

Ben Verlander's MLB tiers: Who are the best second basemen?

January 25
Baseball Hall of Fame: Are Todd Helton, Billy Wagner next?
Major League Baseball

Baseball Hall of Fame: Are Todd Helton, Billy Wagner next?

January 25
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
Super Bowl Super BowlNFL Playoff Schedule NFL Playoff ScheduleDaytona 500 Image Daytona 500NBA Trade Rumors Image NBA Trade RumorsCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball RankingsNBA All-Star Game Image NBA All-Star GameSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl Odds
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes