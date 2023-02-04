Los Angeles Dodgers Dodgers to retire pitcher Fernando Valenzuela’s No. 34 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Los Angeles Dodgers will retire the No. 34 jersey of pitcher Fernando Valenzuela during a three-day celebration this summer.

Valenzuela was part of two World Series champion teams, winning the 1981 Rookie of the Year and Cy Young awards. He was a six-time All-Star during his 11 seasons in Los Angeles from 1980-90.

He will be honored from Aug. 11-13 when the Dodgers host Colorado.

Valenzuela will join Pee Wee Reese, Tommy Lasorda, Duke Snider, Gil Hodges, Jim Gilliam, Don Sutton, Walter Alston, Sandy Koufax, Roy Campanella, Jackie Robinson and Don Drysdale with retired numbers.

"To be a part of the group that includes so many legends is a great honor," Valenzuela said. "But also for the fans, the support they’ve given me as a player and working for the Dodgers, this is also for them."

Reporting by Associated Press.

