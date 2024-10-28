Major League Baseball Dodgers take 2-0 World Series lead into Game 3 against Yankees Published Oct. 28, 2024 2:59 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Los Angeles Dodgers (98-64, first in the NL West during the regular season) vs. New York Yankees (94-68, first in the AL East during the regular season)

New York; Monday, 8:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Walker Buehler (1-6, 5.38 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 64 strikeouts); Yankees: Clarke Schmidt (5-5, 2.85 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 93 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -141, Dodgers +120; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees take on the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday in Game 3 of the World Series with the Dodgers ahead 2-0.

New York is 94-68 overall and 44-37 at home. Yankees hitters are batting a collective .248, the eighth-best team batting average in MLB play.

Los Angeles is 46-35 on the road and 98-64 overall. The Dodgers have a 66-12 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams meet Monday for the sixth time this season. The Dodgers lead the season series 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto has 31 doubles, four triples, 41 home runs and 109 RBI while hitting .288 for the Yankees. Gleyber Torres is 12-for-42 with three doubles over the past 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani leads the Dodgers with a .310 batting average, and has 38 doubles, seven triples, 54 home runs, 81 walks and 130 RBI. Tommy Edman is 16-for-42 with two home runs and 13 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 6-4, .225 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Dodgers: 8-2, .257 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 35 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: DJ LeMahieu: 10-Day IL (hip), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Shohei Ohtani: day-to-day (shoulder), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (toe), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow/esophagus), Connor Brogdon: 60-Day IL (foot), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow)

