Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani nears pitching return after 1st bullpen of spring training
Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani nears pitching return after 1st bullpen of spring training

Published Feb. 15, 2025 6:00 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani threw his first bullpen of spring training on Saturday, taking a step toward possibly pitching for the first time since 2023.

The reigning World Series champion and National League MVP has not pitched in the big leagues since Aug. 23, 2023, with the Los Angeles Angels. The right-hander later had elbow surgery that limited him to a hitting role during his first season with the Dodgers in 2024.

After throwing on flat ground earlier in the week, he was looking forward to being on the mound in a bullpen session.

The Dodgers have ruled out Ohtani as a pitching option in Tokyo, about 280 miles south of his hometown in Japan, when they open the season against the Chicago Cubs on March 18 and 19.

Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts said he's hoping "sooner than later," Ohtani will be cleared to pitch.

The 30-year-old Ohtani said he threw a sweeper for the first time on Wednesday, mixing it in with his other pitchers.

He is also recovering from a partially torn labrum in his left (non-throwing) shoulder, an injury from sliding into second base during the World Series. Ohtani has been able to take swings during workouts, but acknowledged his range of motion is limited.

Ohtani played 159 of 162 games last season as the team's designated hitter and won his third MVP award and first in the NL and became the first in baseball to join the 50/50 club by hitting 54 home runs and stealing 59 bases.

He capped 2024 by winning The Associated Press Male Athlete of the Year for the third time, tying him with basketball great Michael Jordan. He trails four-time winners Lance Armstrong, Tiger Woods and LeBron James.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

