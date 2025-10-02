Major League Baseball
Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani To Make Postseason Pitching Debut in Game 1 of NLDS
Oct. 2, 2025

Shohei Ohtani will make his postseason pitching debut when he starts for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 1 of the National League Division Series.

The Dodgers open the best-of-five series on Saturday in Philadelphia.

"Very talented ballclub," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "It’s going to be a fun environment. I think we match up really well with those guys. They’re going to run a bunch of left-handers at us. Talented, all throughout the lineup."

Roberts confirmed Ohtani as the starter after the Dodgers beat the Cincinnati Reds, 8-4, to complete a sweep in the NL Wild Card Series on Wednesday night. The Dodgers had planned to start Ohtani if the Wild Card had gone to a deciding third game.

Ohtani (1-1, 2.87 ERA) didn’t pitch for the Dodgers last season while recovering from a second elbow surgery that he had in September 2023. He became the first player in major league history with at least 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases as the Dodgers won the World Series over the New York Yankees.

The two-way superstar never made the playoffs during six seasons with the Los Angeles Angels.

At the plate, Ohtani revived himself in September, hitting .312 with 10 home runs and a 1.165 OPS. He finished the regular season with a career-high 55 homers, one more than last season.

Against the Reds in Game 1, he hit two homers. He was 1 for 4 with a walk, a run scored and an RBI in the closeout win Wednesday.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Major League Baseball
Los Angeles Dodgers
Shohei Ohtani
