Dodgers-Blue Jays Game 3 Ties Record For Most Innings In World Series History
Dodgers-Blue Jays Game 3 Ties Record For Most Innings In World Series History

Updated Oct. 28, 2025 3:01 a.m. ET

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays almost surely went into Game 3 of the World Series with the hope of making history, but they probably didn't think it would be for playing in the longest game in the history of the Fall Classic.

In the 18th inning of Monday's Game 3 matchup at Dodger Stadium, the Dodgers and Blue Jays tied the record for the longest game in World Series history.

The only other time a World Series game went to 18 innings was in 2018, in Game 3 of the 2018 World Series between the Dodgers and Boston Red Sox. The Dodgers won the game on a walk-off home run by Max Muncy, who also played in Monday's game. That game lasted seven hours and 20 minutes. Monday's Game 3 entered 18 innings at six hours and 30 minutes.

The Dodgers won Game 3, 6-5, in the 18th inning. They now lead the World Series 2-1. Game 4 will be played on Tuesday at Dodger Stadium.

