Major League Baseball Diamondbacks put RHP Corbin Burnes on 15-day IL with right elbow inflammation Published Jun. 3, 2025 4:59 p.m. ET

Arizona Diamondbacks ace Corbin Burnes has been put on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation, two days after leaving a start early against the Washington Nationals.

Arizona led 3-0 in the top of the fifth inning when Burnes allowed a single by CJ Abrams with two outs. The right-hander then gestured toward the dugout with his glove and yelled in frustration.

Burnes allowed a run and four hits in 4 2/3 innings, with a walk and six strikeouts. He is 3-2 with a 2.66 ERA in 11 starts this season.

Arizona signed Burnes to a $210 million, six-year contract before the season, and the 30-year-old has been very durable over the past several years. He's made at least 28 starts in every season since he won the 2021 National League Cy Young Award for the Milwaukee Brewers.

Burnes' injury is yet another problem in a season that has already seen the D-backs go just 28-31 with a negative run differential, putting them in fourth place, 7.5 games back in a competitive NL West and five back of a wild card spot. Arizona missed the 2024 postseason due to losing the tiebreaker for the final wild card spot to the Mets.

The D-backs called up left-hander Tommy Henry to take Burnes' spot on the roster. He's pitched in one game this season, throwing 2 2/3 scoreless innings.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

