Major League Baseball Diamondbacks hand Clayton Kershaw shortest outing of career in NLDS Game 1 rout Updated Oct. 8, 2023 1:01 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

LOS ANGELES — As the first inning came to its merciful end Saturday, Clayton Kershaw sat slumped over, alone at the end of the dugout bench, seemingly just as awestruck and shell-shocked as the home crowd that might have watched its all-time strikeout leader walk off the mound at Dodger Stadium for the final time after one of the worst starts in playoff history.

Kershaw surrendered six runs and recorded just one out over 35 pitches before Dodgers manager Dave Roberts came to retrieve the baseball. He was pummeled relentlessly by a Diamondbacks offense that scored as many runs against the future Hall of Famer in the first inning of the National League Division Series as it had in three full games against him during the 2023 regular season.

The 51,663 fans in attendance seemed unsure what to do as Kershaw headed off the field. A smattering of boos was lost in a round of applause and a standing ovation, delivered out of respect and appreciation for the three-time Cy Young Award winner's 16 masterful years of service. There have been some notable October exceptions, though none quite like Saturday's 11-2 shellacking.

The Diamondbacks scored five runs and recorded five hits before Kershaw had recorded an out in the shortest outing of his career — postseason or otherwise. The Dodgers ace had gutted out a shoulder ailment in the season's second half to make it to October, only to watch his first opportunity end in disaster.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kershaw was expected to be more limited than usual. He had not thrown more than 84 pitches in a game in any of his eight starts since coming off the injured list in August. His velocity was diminished. His starts were shorter. Until Saturday, though, his production remained. He routinely found a way to mitigate damage, posting a 2.33 ERA in September. It was reasonable to expect something similar. Roberts said before the game that he thought Kershaw entered the performance feeling as good physically as he had at any point in the last couple months.

Still, he had no answer for Arizona's unrelenting barrage as the D-backs took a 1-0 series advantage. The outcome was never in doubt. Arizona did not just steal the first game of the series; it tore Dodger Stadium's doors down, handing Kershaw his latest playoff misfortune

It was Kershaw's 32nd career postseason start. He has gone at least six innings and allowed one or no runs in 10 of those starts — the third-most in playoff history. After Saturday, he has also allowed at least five runs on nine occasions — the most in postseason history. He had never before gone fewer than three innings in a playoff start.

The wretched outing began with some misfortune as a line drive from leadoff hitter Ketel Marte popped in and out of center field James Outman's glove. The rookie was one of the Dodgers' best defenders during the regular season, but he misread a scorching liner hit 115.7 mph off the bat. It was ruled a double, not an error. There was no question about the validity of what followed.

Clayton Kershaw ROCKED by D-backs, removed after allowing six runs in .1 IP

Corbin Carroll mashed an RBI single 109.6 mph. Tommy Pham added a hard-hit single. Christian Walker followed with an RBI double lined 105.7 mph off the bat, and then came the emphatic dagger from Gabriel Moreno, who annihilated a 419-foot home run 110.8 mph off the bat into the back row of the left-field pavilion and flipped his bat into the night sky.

Two of the hits came off Kershaw's curveball. Three of the hits came off a slider that opponents hit just .167 against during the regular season. It was one of the best pitches in baseball. On Saturday, it didn't matter.

After a groundout, a walk and another Arizona double, Kershaw could only slump his shoulders from the mound in disbelief. He stood in front of home plate as the sixth run scored — the most runs allowed by any Dodgers pitcher who recorded one or no outs in their lengthy postseason history. The rout was on. Kershaw's night was done.

The Diamondbacks added another three runs an inning later against rookie Emmet Sheehan. The nine-run cushion was plenty for Arizona starter Merrill Kelly, who exercised some demons in the win. He was 0-11 in 16 career starts against the Dodgers. On Saturday, he held them scoreless for 6.1 innings, though his masterful performance might have gotten lost with the attention on the home starter.

If that was the final image of Kershaw walking off the field at Dodger Stadium, it is one Dodger fans would like to erase.

Rowan Kavner covers the Dodgers and MLB as a whole for FOX Sports. He previously was the Dodgers' editor of digital and print publications. Follow him on Twitter at @RowanKavner .

share